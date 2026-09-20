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Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Massive day one coming ahead for India; Quimcy Dsouza misses out on bronze

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: After a rousing opening ceremony yesterday, it's time for the action to begin. Stay tuned and follow along for all the live updates and more

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: September 20, 2026, 7:58 AM IST
Asian Games day 1 live
India's flag bearers Manu Bhaker and Pawan Kumar lead the Indian contingent into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Three years after a record-breaking outing in Hangzhou, where India won a total of 106 medals, the Asian Games are back, this time in Japan’s Aichi and Nagoya.

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the 2026 Asian Games. The continental showpiece got off to a rousing start on Saturday, with India’s Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat leading the contingent as the flag bearers at the opening ceremony at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium.

Read more: Asian Games 2026: India's full schedule for September 20, Cricket, Hockey, Badminton and more

This is the 20th edition of the Asian Games and the event will be an important one for nations preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Performances in several disciplines can also play a role in securing direct qualification for LA 2028, including archery, hockey, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis.

India had a memorable campaign in Hangzhou, finishing fourth in the medal table with 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze medals. The Indian contingent will be hoping for another strong showing in Japan.

India has sent a 503-member contingent, including 269 men and 234 women, across 36 sports. More than 310 athletes will be making their Asian Games debut.

Follow our live coverage for all the updates from Day 1 as India’s campaign gets underway in Aichi and Nagoya.

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 20, 2026 7:57 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Quimcy Dsouza misses out on bronze

    Quimcy Dsouza produced a strong fight but narrowly missed out on a bronze medal after losing 0-2 to local favourite Yuina Sakamoto in the women’s singles teqball bronze medal match at the Asian Games on Saturday.

    Playing in front of a home crowd, Japan’s world No. 7 Sakamoto won both games 12-11. However, the close scoreline showed how hard Dsouza pushed the Japanese player.

    The Mumbai-based player stayed in the contest throughout and came close to taking both games. Despite her efforts, Sakamoto held her nerve in the crucial points to secure the bronze medal.

    Dsouza had reached the bronze medal match after a strong run in the competition but could not finish it with a medal.

  • Sep 20, 2026 7:55 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Welcome

    Good morning to each and everyone joining us for the live coverage of day one of the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates and more.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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