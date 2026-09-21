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Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live: Men’s shooting team secure third silver medal, India defeat Pakistan 3-0 in women’s Table Tennis

Here are all the latest live updates from Day of the Asian Games 2026, as athletes continue their medal hunt across different sports.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: September 21, 2026, 7:35 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 live
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live

Asian Games Day 2 Live: Good morning and welcome to Day 2 of the live coverage of the Asian Games 2026. Just like the first day, the second day of the event will also be filled with surprises, unexpected moments and impressive performances.

It’s going to be interesting how each athlete will perform on this second day. Day 1 of the event went well for the Indian contingent as they showed a brilliant performance throughout the day.

Read more: Asian Games 2026: After 3-0 start, India men’s table tennis team go down 0-3 to Iran

On Day 1, some of India’s finest athletes displayed their brilliance on the opening day. India’s first medal came in the Women’s 10m air rifle, where Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod played a vital role in this event, which ended with them bagging the silver medal.

Meanwhile, Elavenil showed her impressive skills, which helped her to win her individual medal (Silver) in the event.

Not only this, India also secured a medal in MMA, where the 36-year-old Suchika Tariyal reached the semi-finals of the women’s traditional 60kg event. This excellent performance helped her to assure a bronze medal for India in the event.

The Indian hockey team and cricket team also performed brilliantly on the opening day of the Asian Games 2026. The Indian women’s cricket team played the semi-finals of the event against Bangladesh, where Shafali Verma played a heroic role for the Women in Blue, which helped them to defeat their rivals by 114 runs to qualify for the finals of the event, where they will face Sri Lanka.

The Indian hockey teams also started their Asian Games campaigns with big wins. The women’s team beat Uzbekistan 19-0, with Deepika Sehrawat scoring eight goals. The men’s team began their title defence with a 13-1 win over Indonesia. Dilpreet Singh was the star with four goals.

ASIAN GAMES DAY 2 LIVE UPDATES HERE:

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 21, 2026 8:32 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live updates:


    India’s Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena lose their final group match 5-1 to South Korea’s Park Jaekyu and Kim Yeon-Hwa in the soft tennis.
  • Sep 21, 2026 8:10 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live updates:

    The upcoming clash will be important for India as star athlete Suchika Tariyal will face Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the 60Kg semifinal in MMA. Winning this clash will help to move forward and take one more step closer to the gold medal.

  • Sep 21, 2026 7:50 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live updates: Team India men’s team wins silver medal in 10m air rifle

    India wins first medal of the day as the men’s shooting team bags a silver medal in 10m air rifle shooting. Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane helps India to secure the medal.

  • Sep 21, 2026 7:43 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live updates: India beat Pakistan in women’s Table Tennis

    Team India women showcased a brilliant performance against their arch-rivals in Table Tennis, which helped them to get a clean win 3-0. The star athlete was Sreeja Akula, who delivered an impressive performance against Fatima Khan to get a clean win.

  • Sep 21, 2026 7:39 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live updates: Good morning everyone and welcome to Day 2 of the 20th edition of the Asian Games 2026, where all the athletes will try their best to help their nation to get medals and victories.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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