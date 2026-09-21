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Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live: Men’s shooting team secure third silver medal, India defeat Pakistan 3-0 in women’s Table Tennis

Here are all the latest live updates from Day of the Asian Games 2026, as athletes continue their medal hunt across different sports.

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Asian Games 2026 Day 2 live

Asian Games Day 2 Live: Good morning and welcome to Day 2 of the live coverage of the Asian Games 2026. Just like the first day, the second day of the event will also be filled with surprises, unexpected moments and impressive performances.

It’s going to be interesting how each athlete will perform on this second day. Day 1 of the event went well for the Indian contingent as they showed a brilliant performance throughout the day.

On Day 1, some of India’s finest athletes displayed their brilliance on the opening day. India’s first medal came in the Women’s 10m air rifle, where Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod played a vital role in this event, which ended with them bagging the silver medal.

Meanwhile, Elavenil showed her impressive skills, which helped her to win her individual medal (Silver) in the event.

Not only this, India also secured a medal in MMA, where the 36-year-old Suchika Tariyal reached the semi-finals of the women’s traditional 60kg event. This excellent performance helped her to assure a bronze medal for India in the event.

The Indian hockey team and cricket team also performed brilliantly on the opening day of the Asian Games 2026. The Indian women’s cricket team played the semi-finals of the event against Bangladesh, where Shafali Verma played a heroic role for the Women in Blue, which helped them to defeat their rivals by 114 runs to qualify for the finals of the event, where they will face Sri Lanka.

The Indian hockey teams also started their Asian Games campaigns with big wins. The women’s team beat Uzbekistan 19-0, with Deepika Sehrawat scoring eight goals. The men’s team began their title defence with a 13-1 win over Indonesia. Dilpreet Singh was the star with four goals.

ASIAN GAMES DAY 2 LIVE UPDATES HERE: