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Asian Games Day 3 Live: India thrash Korea 63-31 in Kabaddi, Indian shooters qualify for gold medal clash

Here are the live updates of the 20th edition of the Asian Games 2026 Day 3 as the Indian athletes aiming to add more medals to the account.

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Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live

Asian Games 2026, Day 3 Live: Good morning everyone and welcome to Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026. The Indian athletes delivered a sensational performance on day 2 as they grabbed some medals for their side at Aichi and Nagoya.

On Day 3, India qualified for a gold medal match in the 10m Air rifle mixed team event. India finished 2nd in Qualification, where they scored 643.6 points. Meanwhile, the first spot was held by China as they scored 638.9 points.

Team India started their day 2 with a brilliant performance by Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari, where they defeated Cambodia’s Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun 5-0 in Soft Tennis Mixed doubles in the group B match.

The next impressive victory was taken by Srihari Nataraj, where he showed his brilliant performance in Swimming and qualified for the finals of the men’s 50m Backstroke, after finishing in ninth spot. Rishabh Das, who missed out a medal on the opening day, clocked 25.41 seconds and finished 11th.

On the other hand, in Table Tennis women’s team event, the Indian trio Syndrela Das, Suthirtha Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula defeated Pakistan by 3-0 to reach the Round of 16. The men’s team also showed their impressive performance, where Payas Jain, Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyaan also Pakistan.

In the men’s 10m Air Rifle team event, Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon won silver for India with a score of 1890.1.

The Indian men’s and women’s teams also displayed great performance in the Kabaddi as the men’s team defeated Japan and women’s defeated Bangladesh to move foreward in the event.

India’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) representative Suchika Tariyal managed to win a bronze medal as she suffered a defeat against Singapore.