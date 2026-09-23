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Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live: Shooter Manu Bhaker eyes gold after India clinch bronze in women’s skeet team event

Here are the live updates from Day 4 of the Asian Games 2026 as Indian athletes aim to increase the medal count to move forward on the medal list.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Updated: September 23, 2026 8:57 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 live
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 live

Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live: Good morning everyone and welcome to Day 4 of the Asian Games 2026. This new day may bring some more medals to the ongoing collection of the Indian athletes. Yesterday, Day 3 went really amazingly for the Indian side as they succeeded in getting their maiden gold medal in the ongoing event.

This remarkable milestone was achieved by star Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her side as they displayed a spectacular performance against Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket and defeated them by a big margin of 147 runs to win their first gold in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi and Nagoya.

Read more: Asian Games 2026: From Manu Bhaker to Mirabai Chanu - Here are the top Indian athletes to watch out for on day four

There were also some highs and lows for the Indian side throughout Day 3 as the major setback was faced by Indian fans and athletes, when India’s star shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane ended up in fourth spot in the 10m Air Rifle mixed team final with a combined score of 376.3.

However, some more wins helped India to display an impressive performance on the third day as Sakshi Chaudhary showed a dominating performance as she defeated the Philippines’ Aira Villegas in the women’s 51kg Round of 32 to reach the Round of 32.

On the other hand, the Indian men’s hockey team defeated Sri Lanka by a big margin, 16-1 in their second Pool A game. Meanwhile, an Indian Gymnast Pranati Nayak, also showcased her brilliance in an Indian jersey at the Asian Games 2026, by qualifying for the finals of the women’s vault after finishing seventh with a score of 12.916.

Roshibina Devi also confirmed a medal in the women’s 60kg sanda Wushu after beating Macau China’s Man Sin Chu in the semis.

Rishabh Das, Rohit Benediction, Danush Suresh and Akash Mani qualified for the men’s 4x100m medley relay final after finishing seventh in the heats with a time of 3:40.41.

Now, it’s time to know India’s performance in the 20th edition of the Asian Games 2026, so far. The gold medal came in women’s cricket and played a crucial role for them as they have gathered a total number of 8 medals for India, which includes one gold, four silver and two bronze medals. This performance keeps India in the 8th spot in the Asian Games 2026. China and Japan hold the first and second position on the table.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 4 LIVE UPDATES HERE:

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 23, 2026 8:57 AM IST
    Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live Updates: Soft Tennis

    Jay Meena has assured India of its first-ever medal in Soft Tennis after booking a place in the men’s singles semifinals. The TAGG athlete’s semifinal qualification guarantees India a podium finish in the event.

  • Sep 23, 2026 8:54 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live Updates: Shooting

    Great result for India in shooting! The women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan have won the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian trio put together a combined score of 331. Raiza and Parinaaz both shot 111 out of 125, while Maheshwari contributed 109. China took the gold with 346 points, and Kazakhstan finished with silver.

  • Sep 23, 2026 8:34 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live Updates: Soft Tennis

    Jay Meena defeats Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in a thrilling quarterfinal (0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5) to reach the semifinals. This victory guarantees India its first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis! Meena showed great fight in a close contest and remains in the hunt for gold or silver.

  • Sep 23, 2026 8:25 AM IST
    Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live Updates: Canoeing

    India’s Parvathy Geetha and Phairembam Soniya Devi have qualified for the women’s kayak double 500m semifinal in canoe sprint at the Asian Games 2026. The duo finished last in Heat A with a timing of 2:02.538, which was 14.820 seconds behind the leaders. Only the top three from the heat moved directly to Final A, so India missed automatic qualification. However, they remain in contention through the semifinal round. The pair will now look to improve their performance and fight for a place in the medal race.
  • Sep 23, 2026 8:18 AM IST
    Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live Updates: Canoeing

    Good news from the canoeing venue! Megha Pradeep has qualified for the semifinal of the Women’s Canoe Single 200m at the Asian Games 2026. She finished 5th in her heat with a timing of 49.675 and secured her place in the next round.
  • Sep 23, 2026 8:13 AM IST
    Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live Updates: Swimming

    Tough morning in the swimming for India. Aneesh Sunil and Vedaant Madhavan failed to qualify for the finals of the men’s 200m freestyle. Aneesh finished 4th in his heat with a time of 1:51.20, while Vedaant placed 6th with a timing of 1:52.01. Both swimmers finished outside the qualifying positions.
  • Sep 23, 2026 8:06 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live Updates: Sepaktakraw

    In the Group B match against the Philippines, India won the second match 2-1 with scores of 15-9, 10-15, 15-8. The deciding set was tense. India even needed an injury timeout for one of their players before closing it out 15-8. India now lead the overall tie 2-0 and will play the third match next. A 3-0 win would keep their hopes of progressing from the group alive.

  • Sep 23, 2026 8:01 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live Updates: Indian men’s double sculls reach final

    Good news from the rowing venue! India’s men’s double sculls pair of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan have qualified for the final at the Asian Games 2026. The duo finished 2nd in their heat and 4th overall with a timing of 6:15.63. They will now compete in the final tomorrow.

  • Sep 23, 2026 7:45 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live Updates: Shooting

    India’s women 10m air pistol team missed out on a medal as Manu Bhaker finished with 579 points and made a strong comeback with scores of 96, 96 and 98, keeping her individual final hopes alive.

    Esha Singh scored 572, while Suruchi Inder Singh finished with 568 after scoring 93 in her last series.

  • Sep 23, 2026 7:40 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live Updates: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 4 of the Asian Games 2026, where the Indian athletes are ready to more medals to move forward in this event.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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