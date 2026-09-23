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Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live: Shooter Manu Bhaker eyes gold after India clinch bronze in women’s skeet team event

Here are the live updates from Day 4 of the Asian Games 2026 as Indian athletes aim to increase the medal count to move forward on the medal list.

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Asian Games 2026 Day 4 live

Asian Games 2026, Day 4 Live: Good morning everyone and welcome to Day 4 of the Asian Games 2026. This new day may bring some more medals to the ongoing collection of the Indian athletes. Yesterday, Day 3 went really amazingly for the Indian side as they succeeded in getting their maiden gold medal in the ongoing event.

This remarkable milestone was achieved by star Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her side as they displayed a spectacular performance against Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket and defeated them by a big margin of 147 runs to win their first gold in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi and Nagoya.

There were also some highs and lows for the Indian side throughout Day 3 as the major setback was faced by Indian fans and athletes, when India’s star shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane ended up in fourth spot in the 10m Air Rifle mixed team final with a combined score of 376.3.

However, some more wins helped India to display an impressive performance on the third day as Sakshi Chaudhary showed a dominating performance as she defeated the Philippines’ Aira Villegas in the women’s 51kg Round of 32 to reach the Round of 32.

On the other hand, the Indian men’s hockey team defeated Sri Lanka by a big margin, 16-1 in their second Pool A game. Meanwhile, an Indian Gymnast Pranati Nayak, also showcased her brilliance in an Indian jersey at the Asian Games 2026, by qualifying for the finals of the women’s vault after finishing seventh with a score of 12.916.

Roshibina Devi also confirmed a medal in the women’s 60kg sanda Wushu after beating Macau China’s Man Sin Chu in the semis.

Rishabh Das, Rohit Benediction, Danush Suresh and Akash Mani qualified for the men’s 4x100m medley relay final after finishing seventh in the heats with a time of 3:40.41.

Now, it’s time to know India’s performance in the 20th edition of the Asian Games 2026, so far. The gold medal came in women’s cricket and played a crucial role for them as they have gathered a total number of 8 medals for India, which includes one gold, four silver and two bronze medals. This performance keeps India in the 8th spot in the Asian Games 2026. China and Japan hold the first and second position on the table.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 4 LIVE UPDATES HERE: