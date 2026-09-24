Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live: Naorem Roshibina Devi wins silver to make history, Indian rowers add bronze

Asian Games Day 5, 2026 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026. This day is going to be an important one for Indian athletes as they need to win medals to reach a good spot in the event.
On September 24, Indian athletes will be in action in many sports at the Asian Games 2026. Team India will compete in the mixed 4x100m relay, while Anamika Aneesh and Pooja will take part in the women’s heptathlon. In swimming, Benedicton Beniston, Aryan Nehra and the Indian 4x100m freestyle relay team will compete. Pranati Nayak will take part in the women’s vault final, while Sumit, Sakshi and Parveen will be in action in boxing. India will also face Chinese Taipei in men’s kabaddi, South Korea in men’s hockey and Japan in women’s kabaddi. Later, Asha Ilango, Niharika Vashisht, Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh and Seema will compete in athletics.
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