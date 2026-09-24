EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Sports
  • Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live: Naorem Roshibina Devi wins silver to make history, Indian rowers add bronze
LIVE

Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live: Naorem Roshibina Devi wins silver to make history, Indian rowers add bronze

Hello everyone and welcome to Asian Games 2026, Day 5 live updates as Indian athletes aiming to win in their respective sport to increase the medal count.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Updated: September 24, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Naorem Roshibina Devi
India's Naorem Roshibina Devi celebrates with her silver medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games Day 5, 2026 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026. This day is going to be an important one for Indian athletes as they need to win medals to reach a good spot in the event.

Indian athletes in action across swimming, boxing, kabaddi, hockey and athletics

On September 24, Indian athletes will be in action in many sports at the Asian Games 2026. Team India will compete in the mixed 4x100m relay, while Anamika Aneesh and Pooja will take part in the women’s heptathlon. In swimming, Benedicton Beniston, Aryan Nehra and the Indian 4x100m freestyle relay team will compete. Pranati Nayak will take part in the women’s vault final, while Sumit, Sakshi and Parveen will be in action in boxing. India will also face Chinese Taipei in men’s kabaddi, South Korea in men’s hockey and Japan in women’s kabaddi. Later, Asha Ilango, Niharika Vashisht, Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh and Seema will compete in athletics.

Read more: 'Reporting From Nobita’s City', Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Doraemon post goes viral - Watch

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 Live Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 24, 2026 10:03 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live Update: Fencing
    Indian fencers CA Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta have moved up to the women’s sabre individual round of 32 from their group stages. Bhavani finishes fourth in Pool 4, while Shreya was third in Pool 2 to qualify for the knockout stages.

  • Sep 24, 2026 10:02 AM IST
    Asian Games, Day 5 Live: Shooting
    After disappointment of men’s pistol team, Indian shooters have qualified for the final of the mixed team skeet event after finishing fourth in qualification with a score of 138. Qatar top the qualification with 145, followed by South Korea (143) and China (140).
  • Sep 24, 2026 9:51 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live updates: Shooting

    India missed the men’s 10m air pistol final. Kamaljeet finished ninth and Aakash Bharadwaj came 11th in the qualification round. Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve finished 35th. None of the three Indian shooters could make it to the top eight.
    India also finished fourth in the team event. China won the gold medal, Indonesia took silver and Japan won the bronze.
  • Sep 24, 2026 9:31 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live updates: Table Tennis
    Manush Shah faced Malaysia’s Wong Qi Shen in Table Tennis men’s singles event, where Manush defeat his rival in straight games. He won all four games in the match, with scores of 11-9, 14-12, 11-7, and 11-4.

  • Sep 24, 2026 9:20 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live updates: Squash

    Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar have reached the quarter-finals of mixed doubles at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian pair beat fellow Indians Shameena Riaz and Suraj Chand 2-0 in the second round. They got a bye in the first round have now made it to the last eight.

  • Sep 24, 2026 9:16 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live updates: The Indian trio of Manu T S, Poovamma, Jay Kumar and Kiran Pahal qualify for the finals after finishing second in their heat and fourth overall, clocking 3:16.23.

  • Sep 24, 2026 9:00 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live updates: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 5 of Asian Games 2026. The Indian side achieved some great wins, since the beginning of this day as India won two more medals at the Asian Games 2026. Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won bronze in the men’s double sculls. Naorem Roshibina Devi also made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win medals in three straight Asian Games in Wushu.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Others News on India.com.

About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.