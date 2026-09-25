LIVE

Asian Games 2026, Day 6 Live: Joshna and Velavan secure squash medal, India reach mixed team 10m air pistol final

Here are the live updates from Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026, where the Indian contingent are aiming to add more medals to their account in the 20th edition of the event.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/asian-games-2026-live-updates-25-september-india-schedule-medal-winners-shooting-athletics-results-scores-of-wushu-badminton-table-tennis-kabaddi-matches-8529820/ Copy

Asian Games 2026 Day 6 live

Asian Games 2026, Day 6 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026. Like each and every day, this one is also important for the Indian contingent as they will try their best to win the medals to deliver their brilliance in the 20th edition of the events.

On September 25, many Indian athletes will be seen in action as Pooja and Anamika will compete in the women’s heptathlon events. In shooting, Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh will take part in the mixed 10m air pistol event if they qualify, while Neeraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will compete in the men’s 50m rifle event. In table tennis, Sreeja Akula, Syndrela Das, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah will be in action. In boxing, Sachin and Preeti will represent India. India will face Japan in women’s hockey, while the women’s kabaddi team will play Nepal and the men’s team will face Thailand.

In badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and Hariharan Amsakarunan and Arjun Madathil Ramachandran will compete. Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar will play their mixed doubles squash quarter-final, while Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh and Veer Chotrani will also be in action. Nirupama Devi will compete in the women’s 61kg weightlifting final. Later, Manpreet Kaur, Krishna Menon, Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh, Sindhushree Ganesha, Baranica Elangovan, Gulveer Singh, Damneet Singh, Praveen Kumar, Kiran and Prachi will compete in athletics.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 6 LIVE UPDATES: