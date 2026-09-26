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Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live: Velavan and Joshna claims bronze, India secure another silver in shooting

Here are the live updates from Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian side is ready to play some important matches in different sports like Kabaddi, squad and more.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: September 26, 2026, 8:57 AM IST
Asian Games 2026, Day 7
Asian Games 2026, Day 7 live

Asian Games 2026, Day 7: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian contigents are willing to add increase their medals to move forward to the events’ points table as they showed an impressive performance by winning a number of medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.

However, the Indian athletes are all set to deliver some good performances for their country as there are some important matches that will be played on September 26th. In squash, Abhay Singh will play against Pakistan’s Irfan in the semifinal at 11:15 AM. The Indian women’s squash team will also play their semifinal at 10:30 AM. Both matches will be important as the Indian players will look to reach the final.

Read more: Asian Games 2026 Day 7: India hold key medal hopes, full September 26 schedule for Athletics, Kabaddi, Squash and more

Kabaddi will also be a big event for India. The Indian women’s team will play the final at 9:30 AM, while the men’s team will face Iran in the gold-medal match at 2:30 PM. Indian athletes will also compete in athletics from 3 PM. These matches will be shown live on Sony Sports channels and Sony LIV.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 7 LIVE UPDATES:

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 26, 2026 10:17 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live updates: Shooting

    India misses out on medal as they suffer another heartbreak in the women’s 50m rifle fina;. Indian athletes Tilottama Sen finishes fourth in the contest. Meanwhile, Vidarsa Vinod also faces elimination as she finishes on the fifth spot.

  • Sep 26, 2026 9:37 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live updates: Squash

    India’s Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa as they suffered a defeat against Hong Kong’s Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong. This defeat led them to miss out a gold medal and secure the bronze. The duo of Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong made their comeback in the final round as the final scores were (11-10, 2-11, 11-10).
  • Sep 26, 2026 9:08 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live updates: Sawan Barwal won the silver medal in the men’s marathon at the Asian Games with a time of 2:11:37. He also set a new national record, and this is the first time in 44 years that India has won a medal in the men’s marathon at the Asian Games.

  • Sep 26, 2026 9:02 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live updates: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026 live. At the beginning of the day, the Indian athletes showed an impressive performance, so far. The trio of Tiottama Sen, Vidarsa K. Vinod and Ashi Chouksey secured a silver medal for India in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team events with a combined score of 1,763.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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