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Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live: Velavan and Joshna claims bronze, India secure another silver in shooting

Here are the live updates from Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian side is ready to play some important matches in different sports like Kabaddi, squad and more.

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Asian Games 2026, Day 7 live

Asian Games 2026, Day 7: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian contigents are willing to add increase their medals to move forward to the events’ points table as they showed an impressive performance by winning a number of medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.

However, the Indian athletes are all set to deliver some good performances for their country as there are some important matches that will be played on September 26th. In squash, Abhay Singh will play against Pakistan’s Irfan in the semifinal at 11:15 AM. The Indian women’s squash team will also play their semifinal at 10:30 AM. Both matches will be important as the Indian players will look to reach the final.

Kabaddi will also be a big event for India. The Indian women’s team will play the final at 9:30 AM, while the men’s team will face Iran in the gold-medal match at 2:30 PM. Indian athletes will also compete in athletics from 3 PM. These matches will be shown live on Sony Sports channels and Sony LIV.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 7 LIVE UPDATES: