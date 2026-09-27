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Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live: Santhosh Kumar enters men’s 400m hurdles final, Dhiraj-Kumkum secure semis spot in recurve mixed team

Here are the live updates from Day 8 of the 20th edition of the Asian Games 2026, where the Indian athletes are aiming to increase the medal count in this important event.

Edited By: Yash Chauhan
Published: September 27, 2026, 8:45 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 Day 8
Asian Games 2026 Day 8 live

Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian contigents are willing to add increase their medal to move forward to the events’ points table as they showed an impressive performance by winning bunch of medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.

On September 27, many Indian players will be in action at the Asian Games. In boxing, Ankush will face Tajikistan’s Nekruz Salimov in the men’s 80kg quarter-final at 9:45 AM. Narender will face Thailand’s Saengtep Adthapong in the men’s +90kg quarter-final at 3:45 PM. Harjinder Kaur will compete in the women’s 69kg weightlifting final at 10 AM. Parveen will face Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova at 2 PM, while Sachin will take on Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto at 2:45 PM.

Read more: Asian Games 2026 Day 8: Medal hopes rise as India’s full September 27 schedule and IST timings revealed

In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad will compete in different decathlon events. Murali Sreeshankar and David Solomon Patturaj will take part in the men’s long jump qualification. Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan will compete in the women’s long jump final, while Animesh Kujur will take part in the men’s 200m final. Jothi Shankar Aadarsh and Anil Sarvesh Kushare will compete in the men’s high jump final. Ankita and Parul Chaudhary will also take part in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final.

In other events, India will face Vietnam in men’s volleyball at 12:30 PM. Anahat Singh will play Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women’s squash final at 1:30 PM, while Abhay will face Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yaw in the men’s squash final at 12:30 PM. In badminton, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will face Malaysia’s Tan and Muralitharan in the women’s doubles quarter-final. Unnati Hooda will play Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. India’s women’s hockey team will also face Singapore at 3:30 PM.

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 27, 2026 9:15 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live updates:

    Vithya Ramraj has reached the women’s 400m hurdles final at the Asian Games. The Indian athlete finished second in her heat with a time of 55.73 seconds to book her place in the final.

  • Sep 27, 2026 9:07 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live updates:

    Star athletes Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan secures his place in the men’s 400m hurdles final after finishing second in his heat with a timings of 49.61 seconds. Meanwhile, India’s Yashas Palaksha will soon take part in the second heat, as he looks to secure a place in the final.

  • Sep 27, 2026 8:49 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live updates: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026 as Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod beat Vietnam 6-0 in the recurve mixed team quarter-final. With this win, the Indian pair have reached the semi-final. Their mixed team event is over for now. Both athletes will be seen later today for men’s and women’s team event.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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