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Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live: Santhosh Kumar enters men’s 400m hurdles final, Dhiraj-Kumkum secure semis spot in recurve mixed team

Here are the live updates from Day 8 of the 20th edition of the Asian Games 2026, where the Indian athletes are aiming to increase the medal count in this important event.

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Asian Games 2026 Day 8 live

Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian contigents are willing to add increase their medal to move forward to the events’ points table as they showed an impressive performance by winning bunch of medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.

On September 27, many Indian players will be in action at the Asian Games. In boxing, Ankush will face Tajikistan’s Nekruz Salimov in the men’s 80kg quarter-final at 9:45 AM. Narender will face Thailand’s Saengtep Adthapong in the men’s +90kg quarter-final at 3:45 PM. Harjinder Kaur will compete in the women’s 69kg weightlifting final at 10 AM. Parveen will face Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova at 2 PM, while Sachin will take on Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto at 2:45 PM.

In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad will compete in different decathlon events. Murali Sreeshankar and David Solomon Patturaj will take part in the men’s long jump qualification. Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan will compete in the women’s long jump final, while Animesh Kujur will take part in the men’s 200m final. Jothi Shankar Aadarsh and Anil Sarvesh Kushare will compete in the men’s high jump final. Ankita and Parul Chaudhary will also take part in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final.

In other events, India will face Vietnam in men’s volleyball at 12:30 PM. Anahat Singh will play Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women’s squash final at 1:30 PM, while Abhay will face Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yaw in the men’s squash final at 12:30 PM. In badminton, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will face Malaysia’s Tan and Muralitharan in the women’s doubles quarter-final. Unnati Hooda will play Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. India’s women’s hockey team will also face Singapore at 3:30 PM.