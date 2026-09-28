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Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat eye 25m pistol final

Here are the live updates from Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026, where the Indian athletes are aiming to add more medals to the account.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: September 28, 2026, 7:44 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 Day 9
Asian Games 2026 Day 9 Live

Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian contingent are willing to add increase their medal to move forward to the events’ points table as they showed an impressive performance by winning bunch of medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.

Indian athletes will play in many events at the Asian Games 2026 on September 28. The Indian men’s cricket team will play Afghanistan in the quarterfinal at 10 AM. India’s men’s volleyball team will face Hong Kong at 6:30 AM, while the men’s squash team will play China at 8:30 AM. In boxing, Priya will face Mijgona Samadova of Tajikistan at 2:15 PM, and Lovlina Borgohain will take on South Korea’s Suyeon Seong at 10 AM.

Read more: IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2026: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play? India’s predicted XI for quarterfinal

Many Indian athletes will also compete in athletics. Seema and Sanya Yadav will take part in the women’s discus throw final. Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan will compete in the women’s 400m hurdles final. Avinash Sable will run in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final, while David Patturaj and Murali Sreeshankar will compete in the men’s long jump final. Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh will take part in the men’s javelin throw final. Parul Chaudhary and Seema will compete in the women’s 5000m. India’s men’s hockey team will also face Bangladesh at 3:30 PM.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 9 LIVE UPDATES HERE-

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 28, 2026 8:05 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live updates: Volleyball

    India beat Hong Kong, China 3-0 in their men’s preliminary round Pool C match. The Indian side wins the three sets 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21 to complete a straight-set victory at Park Arena Komaki.

  • Sep 28, 2026 7:50 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live updates: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026, where the Indian athletes will be seen playing with the same mindset of adding the medals to the account.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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