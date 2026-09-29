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Asian Games 2026, Day 10 Live: India clinches women’s trap team silver, Neeru in individual final

Here are the live updates from Day 10th of the Asian Games 2026, where the Indian athletes are looking to increase the medal tally in the 20th edition of the event.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: September 29, 2026, 8:54 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 Day 10
Asian Games 2026 Day 10 Live

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 10 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian contigents are willing to add increase their medal to move forward to the events’ points table as they showed an impressive performance by winning bunch of medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.

September 29 will be another busy day for India at the Asian Games, with several Indian athletes and teams in action. In athletics, Kuldeep Kumar and Dev Kumar Meena will compete in the men’s pole vault final at 2:50 PM, while Supriya Basavaraju and Pooja will take part in the women’s high jump final at 3:35 PM. Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav will compete in the women’s hammer throw final at 4:05 PM. Later, Pooja Olla will feature in the women’s 800m final, while Md. Afsal Pulikkalakath will compete in the men’s 800m final. Avinash Sable and Gulveer Singh will also be in action in the men’s 5000m final at 4:45 PM.

Read more: Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj adds another bronze to India's athletics medal tally with personal best timing in 400m hurdles final

India will also have several important matches in other sports. Sri Lanka vs Nepal and Bangladesh vs Malaysia will be played in the men’s cricket quarter-finals, while India’s focus will also be on the boxing semi-finals, where Parveen faces China’s Li Shu in the women’s 65kg category, Ankush takes on Uzbekistan’s Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg category, and Narender faces Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s +90kg category. The Indian men’s volleyball team will also face Qatar from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. The badminton finals will begin from 7:25 AM, with Indian players expected to be among the key athletes in action.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 10 LIVE UPDATES HERE-

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 29, 2026 9:03 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 10 Live updates: Shooting| Women’s Trap

    India won the silver medal in the women’s trap team event. Neeru, Aashim Ahlawat and Manisha Keer scored 328 points together. Meanwhile, China won gold with 346 points. India finished three points ahead of Kuwait.
    India’s Neeru finished as the highest scorer for India with 118 points out of 125, which helps her to qualify for the individual final later today.
  • Sep 29, 2026 8:58 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 10 Live updates: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 10 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian contingent are aiming to increase their medal tally to move forward to this important event.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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