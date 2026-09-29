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Asian Games 2026, Day 10 Live: India clinches women’s trap team silver, Neeru in individual final

Here are the live updates from Day 10th of the Asian Games 2026, where the Indian athletes are looking to increase the medal tally in the 20th edition of the event.

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Asian Games 2026 Day 10 Live

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 10 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian contigents are willing to add increase their medal to move forward to the events’ points table as they showed an impressive performance by winning bunch of medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.

September 29 will be another busy day for India at the Asian Games, with several Indian athletes and teams in action. In athletics, Kuldeep Kumar and Dev Kumar Meena will compete in the men’s pole vault final at 2:50 PM, while Supriya Basavaraju and Pooja will take part in the women’s high jump final at 3:35 PM. Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav will compete in the women’s hammer throw final at 4:05 PM. Later, Pooja Olla will feature in the women’s 800m final, while Md. Afsal Pulikkalakath will compete in the men’s 800m final. Avinash Sable and Gulveer Singh will also be in action in the men’s 5000m final at 4:45 PM.

India will also have several important matches in other sports. Sri Lanka vs Nepal and Bangladesh vs Malaysia will be played in the men’s cricket quarter-finals, while India’s focus will also be on the boxing semi-finals, where Parveen faces China’s Li Shu in the women’s 65kg category, Ankush takes on Uzbekistan’s Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg category, and Narender faces Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s +90kg category. The Indian men’s volleyball team will also face Qatar from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. The badminton finals will begin from 7:25 AM, with Indian players expected to be among the key athletes in action.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 10 LIVE UPDATES HERE-