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Asian Games 2026, Day 11 Live: India win seventh gold as women’s compound team beat China in Archery, match world record

Here are the live updates from Day 11 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian athletes are set to add some more medals to increase the medal tally for this big event.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Updated: September 30, 2026, 7:59 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 Day 11
Asian Games 2026 Day 11 Live

Asian Games 2026, Day 11 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 11 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian contigents are willing to add increase their medal to move forward to the events’ points table as they showed an impressive performance by winning bunch of medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.

India will have several athletes in action at the Asian Games on September 30. In judo, Asmita Dey will face Ha Ngoc Chi of Vietnam in the women’s 48kg Round of 16 from 7:30 AM. In sepak takraw, India will take on Laos in the men’s quadrant event from 6:30 AM. Kynan Chenai and Neeru are also set to compete in the mixed trap team final at 11:00 AM, subject to qualification. India will also face Chinese Taipei in the League of Legends group match in e-sports from 10:30 AM.

Read more: Asian Games 2026: Boxing to Wrestling - Here is the entire Indian contingent’s schedule for day 11

Wrestling will also be a key event for India. Sunil Kumar will compete in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg bronze or gold medal match at around 2:51 PM or 3:09 PM, depending on his result. Nisha will be in action in the women’s 68kg bronze or gold medal match at around 3:48 PM or 4:08 PM. India’s men’s squash team will also face Kuwait, with the match timing depending on the shooting schedule.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 11 LIVE UPDATES HERE-

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 30, 2026 7:55 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 11 Live updates: Archery
    India have won the gold medal in the women’s compound team event at the Asian Games 2026 after a brilliant performance in the final. Taniparthi Chikitha, Pradeep Prithika and Vennam Jyothi Surekha sealed the win over China with a perfect final end, scoring six 10s. India finished with 238 points, matching South Korea’s world record. This is India’s seventh gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

  • Sep 30, 2026 7:34 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 11 Live updates: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 11 of the Asian Games 2026 as the fresh updates comes from this important day. The Indian women qualifies for the Archery final, where they will face China for the gold medal clash.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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