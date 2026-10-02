Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins GOLD for India in boxing on her 29th birthday

Star Indian athlete Lovlina Borgohain bagged a gold medal for India in boxing on her 20th birthday at the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Lovlina Borgohain bags gold for India in boxing in the Asian Games 2026

India’s Lovlina Borgohain gets a big birthday gift as she wins the gold medal in the women’s 75kg boxing event at the Asian Games 2026.

Lovlina beats China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final at Nishio Gymnasium. With this win, she becomes only the second Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal after Mary Kom.

Lovlina Borgohain wins Asian Games gold after beating Bao Ziyi

Lovlina, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, stays in control throughout the fight. Four judges give her a 29-28 score, while one judge gives her a 30-27 score.

She also won silver at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Now, Lovlina adds another gold medal to her career and makes her 29th birthday even more special.

Lovlina won the first round 3-2 in a close fight. She then took control and won the next two rounds 4-1 each to win the fight.

Lovlina reached the final after beating Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in the semifinal. It was a close fight, but Lovlina came back after being slightly behind in the first round.

Before the semifinal, Lovlina beat Korea’s Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the quarterfinal to reach the medal round.

Ankush and Parveen reach boxing finals, eye more gold for India

This is India’s first boxing gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games. Two more Indian boxers, Ankush and Parveen Hooda, have also reached the finals in their events.

Ankush made a strong comeback to beat Erkinboev 4-1 in the semifinal. He was 1-4 behind after the first round but fought back and won the second round 3-2 with some good punches.

Parveen also reached the final of the women’s 65kg event after beating China’s Li Shu 5-0.

Both Indian boxers will fight for gold on Friday and will look to add more gold medals to India’s tally.

Also Read| Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Live: Lovlina bags gold for India in boxing, mixed team secures silver in recurve archery