Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India finish fourth with 85 medals, fall short of Hangzhou 2022 tally as cricket and hockey win gold

Know all about India’s 85-medal haul at Asian Games 2026, including cricket and hockey golds, and how the tally compares with Hangzhou 2022.

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India men's hockey team won Asian Games 2026 gold medal after beating Malaysia 5-1 (Photo: PTI)

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India brought its Asian Games 2026 campaign to a close in Aichi-Nagoya with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. The Indian contingent finished fourth in the overall medal standings after a strong run of results in the closing days of the competition.

The final-day performances played an important role in helping India move up the standings, with the men’s hockey team winning the country’s 21st gold medal of the Games.

India make strong push in closing days

India’s medal tally received a major boost during the final stages of the Asian Games. Archery contributed five gold medals, while boxing added three. Wrestling and hockey teams also won two gold medals each, while the men’s cricket team successfully defended its Asian Games title.

These results helped India finish fourth in the final standings and close the competition with several memorable performances across individual and team events.

How India’s tally compares with Hangzhou Asian Games 2022

India had finished fourth at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2022, where the country recorded its then-best medal haul.

According to the figures provided, India won 106 medals in Hangzhou, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze. The 2026 tally of 85 medals is therefore 21 fewer than the previous edition.

However, India once again finished fourth in the overall standings, despite the lower medal count.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 169 89 83 341 2 Japan 83 95 91 269 3 South Korea 39 43 68 150 4 India 21 27 37 85 5 Uzbekistan 21 25 24 70

Hockey, Cricket and Archery shine on final day

Saturday proved to be a busy day for India, with several athletes and teams adding medals to the tally.

The men’s hockey team defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the final. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice and finished as the tournament’s leading scorer with 12 goals. India retained its Asian Games hockey title and also secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The men’s cricket team also added gold after beating Pakistan by 19 runs in the final. India successfully defended the title it had won at the previous Asian Games.

In archery, 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod created history by winning the women’s individual recurve gold after a tense shoot-off. Neeraj Chauhan also won bronze in the men’s individual recurve event.

Pranavi Urs claimed gold in the women’s individual stroke play in golf, becoming the first Indian woman to win individual Asian Games gold in the sport.

Wrestling also added to India’s medal tally on the final day, with Aman Sehrawat winning gold in the men’s 57kg category and Antim Panghal claiming silver in the women’s 53kg event. Antim lost 1-9 to Japan’s Moe Kiyooka in the gold-medal bout, while the silver marked her second Asian Games medal after her bronze at Hangzhou 2022.

Historic women’s Hockey gold

A day earlier, the Indian women’s hockey team defeated defending champions China 1-0 to win gold. The victory ended a 44-year wait for the Indian women’s team to claim the Asian Games title.

It also meant India had both its men’s and women’s hockey teams winning gold medals at the same edition of the Asian Games for the first time.

Athletics leads India’s medal count

Athletics remained India’s biggest contributor with 24 medals, followed by shooting with 15 and archery with nine. Boxing and wrestling added six medals each.

Team sports also played a key role, with cricket, kabaddi and hockey delivering gold medals for India.

India’s overall medal tally was down on 2022 but there were many historic performances and strong results across a wide range of sports.