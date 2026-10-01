Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India stay eighth as Cricket and Hockey teams book final spots

India’s medal tally reaches 64 at Asian Games 2026 as cricket and hockey teams eye gold. Check India’s latest medal count and standings here.

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India’s medal tally reaches 64 at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India enjoyed another busy day at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, with the country’s athletes producing strong results across cricket, hockey, sailing, squash, archery and other sports on Thursday, October 1.

The biggest highlights came in the team events as India’s men’s cricket and hockey teams booked their places in the respective finals. India also added medals in sailing and squash, taking the overall tally to 64 medals – 10 gold, 22 silver and 32 bronze – by the latest count.

India storm into cricket final

Shreyas Iyer-led India produced a dominant performance against Sri Lanka in the men’s T20 cricket semifinal. India posted 169/7 before bowling Sri Lanka out for just 45 in 9.5 overs to win by 124 runs.

Ishan Kishan led the batting effort with an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made 38 on his Asian Games debut. Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma then helped India finish the job with the ball.

The win sent India into the gold-medal match, where they will face Pakistan.

Hockey team beat Pakistan in thriller

India’s men’s hockey team also reached the final after a dramatic 4-3 victory over Pakistan in the semifinal.

Harmanpreet Singh played a key role with two goals before Pakistan fought back to level the contest. With only 45 seconds left, Abhishek found the net to seal a thrilling win for India.

The defending champions will now play for the gold medal as they continue their bid to retain the Asian Games title.

Sailing brings India another silver

Manu Francis and Prince Noble added a silver medal in the men’s skiff sailing event. The Indian pair finished second in the ninth and final race at Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor to secure their place on the podium.

Their silver was India’s first sailing medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games and took the country’s tally to 62 medals.

Squash and Archery add to India’s medal count

India’s women’s squash team won bronze after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong China in the semifinal. It was another medal for India in squash at these Games.

In archery, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru also won bronze in the men’s individual compound event, adding to India’s strong campaign in the discipline.

India remain eighth in medal table

With 10 gold, 22 silver and 32 bronze medals, India remained eighth in the Asian Games medal standings on Thursday. The country will now look to add more medals in the final days of competition, with hockey and cricket among the major gold-medal opportunities still ahead.