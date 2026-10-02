Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India win six golds on Day 13, move to fifth with 76 medals

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India win six gold medals in hockey, boxing, wrestling and archery to climb to fifth with 76 medals.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/asian-games-2026-medal-tally-india-win-six-golds-on-day-13-move-to-fifth-with-76-medals-8532245/ Copy

Gold medalists India celebrate on the podium holding a board stating their qualification to the LA olympics, during the medal ceremony after the women's hockey finals at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India produced its biggest gold-medal rush of the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, October 2, winning six gold medals across hockey, boxing, wrestling and archery. The strong show also included silver and bronze medals as India climbed to fifth place in the overall standings with 16 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals for a total of 76.

Women’s hockey team ends 44-year wait

The biggest highlight came from the Indian women’s hockey team. India defeated defending champions China 1-0 in the final to win the Asian Games women’s hockey gold for the first time since 1982.

Read more: Ankush Panghal from Subhash Chandra Foundation creates history by claiming Asian Games 2026 boxing gold

Lalremsiami scored the only goal of the match in the 10th minute, while goalkeeper Savita Punia and the Indian defence stood firm under pressure. The victory also earned India a direct qualification spot for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Three boxing golds in one day

Indian boxing enjoyed a memorable day as all three finalists finished with gold medals.

Lovlina Borgohain defeated China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women’s 75kg final on her birthday. The victory made Lovlina only the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom to win Asian Games gold.

Parveen Hooda followed with a 3-2 win over Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin in the women’s 65kg final. Ankush Panghal then completed the golden sweep by beating South Korea’s Kim Minseong 4-0 in the men’s 80kg final.

Sujeet Kalkal completes wrestling gold rush

India’s sixth gold of the day came from Sujeet Kalkal, who produced a stunning comeback in the men’s freestyle 65kg final. Sujeet recovered from a 2-9 deficit against Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev and won 10-9 after scoring eight straight points late in the bout.

Archers add one gold and two silvers

The women’s recurve team of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod created history by defeating South Korea 5-3 to win India’s first Asian Games gold in the event.

India also picked up two silver medals in recurve archery. Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara finished runners-up in the mixed team event, while Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge won silver in the men’s team event.

Sailing and Sepaktakraw bring more medals

Nethra Kumanan won bronze in the women’s dinghy sailing event after a strong fightback in the final races. India also earned bronze in men’s sepaktakraw after losing to Japan in the semifinal.

Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma were also awarded bronze in women’s skiff after China’s disqualification changed the final standings.

India’s six-gold haul has pushed the contingent into the top five, setting up an exciting final day with more medal chances in cricket, men’s hockey, archery and other events.

India’s position in the medal tally

India are currently placed 5th in the medal tally with 76 medals.