Asian Games 2026: Meet bronze medal-winning Indian men and women skeet shooting teams, India’s total medals rise to 9

After Manu Bhaker disappointed, India men and women skeet shooters have won two bronze medals in the team events at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday.

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Anantjeet Singh Naruka competes in the men's team skeet shooting event at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Asian Games 2026: It was the women air pistol shooters who were expected the dominate the day at Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday led by double Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker and the equally decorated Esha Singh. But it was the skeet shooters who have brought home the first medals of the day for India amid a disappointing start for the shooting contingent on Day 5 of the Asian Games.

The Indian men’s and women’s skeet teams bagged bronze medals at the Asian Games at Aichi Perfectural shooting range on Wednesday. While the pistol shooters all returned empty handed – in both team and individual events – it was the Indian women skeet shooting trio of Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal who finished with a combined score of 331 to end third behind gold medallists China (357) and Kazakhstan (336) after three grueling days of qualifying.

Soon after, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill also made the podium, snapping up the men’s team bronze with a total score of 346.

The skeet event witnesses each shooter trying to get the maximum of 125 allocated points. Anantjeet, who has also qualified for the individual final, had a score of 119, while Mairaj notched up 116 and Bhavtegh managed to scored 111.

Earlier in the day, Parinaaz and Raiza both piled up 111 points out of a possible 125, while Maheshwari had 109 points.

Raiza and Parinaaz have another shot at a medal as the duo qualified for the individual final of the women’s skeet event. While Raiza qualified in eighth place, Parinaaz was ninth. India now have four silver and three bronze medals from the range.

Two Indians Through to the Final! Asian Games 2026 | Shooting

Women’s Skeet Individual – Qualification Raiza Dhillon (NCoE Athlete) finished 8th with a score of 111.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal (NCoE Athlete) finished 9th with a score of 111.

Maheshwari Chauhan (Khelo… pic.twitter.com/dISgWWVxKm — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 23, 2026

Know all about the men’s and women’s skeet shooting team HERE…

Anantjeet Singh Naruka

The 28-year-old skeet shooter was both in Jaipur and took up the sport of shooting at the age of only 14 years after getting inspired by his father, Dalpat Singh Naruka, who is a former skeet shooter as well. He made his international debut for India at the 2014 Asian Shotgun Championship in Al Ain in UAE and trains under his father as his personal coach and Italian coach Riccardo Filippelli as the national coach, with training based in Jaipur, Delhi and Italy.

Anantjeet’s major achievements include winning the silver medal in men’s Skeet and bronze medal in the men’s Skeet Team event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, representing India at the Paris Olympics 2024 and winning the gold medal in Men’s Skeet at the Asian Shotgun Championship 2025 in Shymkent. He also won a bronze medal in the Skeet Team event at the 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup in Sydney.

Mairaj Ahmed Khan

He is the most experienced skeet shooter in the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026 at 50 years of age. The skeet shooter from Khurja in Uttar Pradesh is one of the pioneers of shotgun shooting in India. He took up the sport of shooting seriously in 1998 and started competing internationally in 2003.

Trained under Italian Olympic champion Andrea Benelli and the national coaching of Sunny Thomas, Mairaj has represented India for over two decades in the men’s Skeet, Skeet Team and Mixed Team Skeet events. He created history by becoming the first Indian skeet shooter to qualify for the Olympic Games, competing at Rio 2016, where he narrowly missed the final with a ninth-place finish. He also went on to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

One of India’s most accomplished shotgun shooters, Mairaj achieved a historic milestone in 2022 by becoming the first Indian to win an individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in Men’s Skeet. His ISSF career also includes three World Cup silver medals, one World Cup bronze medal and medals at the Asian Championships.

Bhavtegh Singh Gill

The 23-year-old is the youngest member of the Indian men’s skeet team at the Asian Games 2026. He was born in Pennsylvania, USA and began shooting at the age of 12 after being introduced to the sport by his father, Gurvinder Singh Gill – also a skeet shooter.

Bhavtegh’s first international appearance came at the Junior Grand Prix in Porpetto in Italy, in 2018, before making his first ISSF Junior World Cup team in 2022. He currently trains at New Moti Bagh Gun Club in Patiala and Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, under Riccardo Filippelli and Mairaj Ahmed Khan.

The young shooter has established himself as one of India’s most promising skeet shooters through consistent performances on the international circuit. His notable achievements include bronze medals in the Skeet Team and Mixed Team events at the 2022 ISSF World Championship, a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championship and another silver at the 2024 ISSF Junior World Cup in Porpetto.

Raiza Dhillon

The 22-year-old women’s skeet shooter is from Chandigarh and took up the sport at the age of 16, inspired by her father, Ravijit Singh Dhillon. Raiza made her international debut for India at the 2021 ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima in Peru.

She trains at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in New Delhi, under Italian coach Riccardo Filippelli and represents Haryana in the National Championships. Raiza has emerged as one of India’s leading women’s skeet shooters through her impressive performances on the international stage. She created history by securing India’s first-ever Olympic quota in Women’s Skeet for the Paris Olympics 2024 at the 2024 Asian Shotgun Championships. Her achievements also include winning silver medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kuwait and at the ISSF Junior World Cups in Suhl in Germany and New Delhi.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal

The 24-year-old shooter hails from Patiala, specializing in the Skeet Women, Skeet Team and Mixed Team Skeet events. She began shooting in 2015 at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club after initially trying trap before switching to skeet, finding the discipline more challenging and engaging.

Since progressing through the junior ranks, Parinaaz has represented India at the ISSF World Championships, ISSF World Cups, ISSF Junior World Cups and the Asian Games, establishing herself as one of India’s leading women’s skeet shooters.

Parinaaz won her first ISSF medal with a bronze medal in the Junior Women’s Skeet Team event at the 2022 ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl in Germany. She later secured a silver medal in the Women’s Skeet Team event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi (2021). She represented India at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, where the Indian women’s skeet team finished in fourth place.

Maheshwari Chauhan

The 30-year-old is the most experienced skeet shooter in the women’s team currently at the Asian Games 2026. She hails from Siyana in Rajasthan, specializing in the Women’s Skeet event.

She began shooting at the age of 15, inspired by her family’s passion for the sport, particularly her grandfather. Maheshwari made her international debut at the age of 17 at the ISSF Junior World Cup. She currently trains under Italy’s Andrea Benelli at her personal shooting range in Kelwa in Rajsamand, and at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, while representing Rajasthan in the National Championships.

Maheshwari is one of India’s most decorated women’s skeet shooters and has played a pioneering role in the discipline. In 2017, she became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Championship medal in Women’s Skeet, securing both silver and bronze medals at the Asian Shotgun Championships in Kazakhstan.

She later earned a silver medal at the ISSF Olympic Quota Qualification Event, setting a national record score of 121 out of 125 to secure an Olympic quota for India. At the Paris Olympics 2024, she made history as part of India’s first-ever women’s skeet contingent and finished an impressive fourth, narrowly missing an Olympic medal.