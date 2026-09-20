The trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined together to open India’s medal tally on day one of the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya. The 10m Air Rifle Women’s team produced an emphatic performance and walked away carrying the silver medal with a total of 1898.0 points.

After earlier disappointment from Quimcy Dsouza, who missed out on two bronze medals in Teqball, positive news has arrived from shooting. This discipline is expected to bring more success to the Indian contingent and the 10m Air Rifle Women’s team has kicked-off in the best way possible.

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod finished second below China, who broke the world record with a score of 1904.2 to finish at the summit of the standings. Host nation Japan claimed bronze with 1897.1 points.

This is India’s first confirmed medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games.

India and hosts Japan were involved in a close fight for the remaining medals, with India managing to hold its nerve and finish second. Japan took the bronze with 1897.1 points, just 0.9 points behind India in a tight contest for silver. India’s first medal at #AsianGames2026! Congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar & Vidarsa K Vinod on securing Silver in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event. Wishing our champions and the entire Indian contingent many more moments of glory.#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/Y36yGduYuM — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 20, 2026 The team medals are decided by adding the qualification scores of the three shooters, with the combined total determining the final standings. Sonam led India with a score of 634.1 after finishing third in the individual qualification. Elavenil, competing at her third Asian Games, added 633.5 points to finish seventh, while Asian Games debutant Vidarsa scored 630.4 to place 12th. Vidarsa did not qualify for the individual final, but her score played an important role in helping India secure the silver medal. However, Vidarsa’s performance was even more impressive considering she took up the 10m air rifle event only two months ago. Her main event is the 50m rifle 3-positions, but she quickly adapted to air rifle and produced a score that helped India stay ahead of Japan in a close team contest. The day also saw Sonam and Elavenil qualify for the individual final, giving India another chance to add to its medal tally later on Sunday. Sonam finished third in qualification, while Elavenil was seventh, with both shooters making it to the eight-shooter final.

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod’s previous achievements and brief background Elavenil Valarivan is a two-time Olympian and one of India’s most experienced 10m air rifle shooters. She won gold at the 2019 ISSF World Cup Final and has also won medals at the Asian Championships. She claimed World Championship bronze in 2025 and has continued to perform strongly in 2026. Kolhapur-born Sonam Maskar took up shooting as a hobby before turning it into a career. She made her mark internationally in 2024, winning three silver medals, including at the ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi. She has since become a regular in India’s 10m air rifle team. Vidarsa Vinod took up shooting after joining an NCC trial in Kozhikode in 2018. She trained with borrowed equipment and faced financial difficulties before breaking through at the international level. The 27-year-old is making her Asian Games debut in 2026 and competes in both 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions.

(With PTI inputs)