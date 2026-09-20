The trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined together to open India’s medal tally on day one of the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya. The 10m Air Rifle Women’s team produced an emphatic performance and walked away carrying the silver medal with a total of 1898.0 points.
After earlier disappointment from Quimcy Dsouza, who missed out on two bronze medals in Teqball, positive news has arrived from shooting. This discipline is expected to bring more success to the Indian contingent and the 10m Air Rifle Women’s team has kicked-off in the best way possible.
Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod finished second below China, who broke the world record with a score of 1904.2 to finish at the summit of the standings. Host nation Japan claimed bronze with 1897.1 points.
This is India’s first confirmed medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games.
(With PTI inputs)
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