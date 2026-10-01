Asian Games 2026: Meet Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa and Anahat Singh, stars who won bronze in the women’s squash team event

Meet star Indian athletes Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa and Anahat Singh, who won a bronze medal for India in the women's squash team event at the Asian Games 2026.

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Meet star athletes who won bronze for India in the women's squash team event at the Asian Games 2026

In the ongoing Asian Games 2026, the Indian contingents are displaying an impressive performance for their country as they are playing a major role by adding more medals to the tally to move forward in this important event.

The same impressive performance was shown by three Indian athletes in the squash match, where the trio of Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna and Joshna Chinappa played a vital role as they succeeded in bagging the bronze medal for India in the squash match. They suffered a defeat against Hong Kong 2-0 in the semi-finals at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.

The first round was played by Anahat Singh, where she faced Hong Kong’s Chan Sin Yuk. Unfortunately, she gave a tough fight to her opponent in the semi-final clash. But, she still suffered a defeat as Chan Sin Yuk delivered her sensational victory in the opening round to register a 3-2 victory.

On the other hand, Tanvi Khanna played the second round against top-class athlete Lee Ka Yi. Her impressive performance settled the score by winning the contest 1-1.

The third round was the important one for the Indian side as all the hopes depended on Joshna Chinappa. She faced Ho Tze Lok in the decider round. Her opponent created trouble for Joshna as she delivered a match-winning performance for her side and defeated Joshna Chinappa 3-0 to move forward in the event. This last round defeat meant India had to settle for a bronze medal in the Asian Games 2026.

Well, it’s high time to know a little more about them and the milestones they have achieved in their respective careers.

The first on the list is Tanvi Khanna, a star Indian athlete born and brought up in New Delhi. She started her journey as a squash player at the age of 10. She is also known as India’s top-ranked women’s squash player. She has represented India in various top-class tournaments and events, she played for India in events like the Asian Games and the World Team Championships. Also, she played as a regular competitor on the PSA World Tour.

Throughout her career, she achieved many milestones, like winning silver for India in the Women’s Team Event at the 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta, Indonesia. Gold in Women’s Singles and Women’s Team Events at the 2019 South Asian Games, Kathmandu, Nepal. Bronze in the Women’s Team Event at the 19th Asian Games 2023, Hangzhou, China. Gold in HCL-SRFI PSA Challengers Tour 2026, Mumbai.

The next is Joshna Chinaapa, one of the greatest athletes for India. She started her career at 17 under the supervision of her father. She has represented India in various international events, like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships, and the PSA World Tour.

Speaking about her achievements, she won gold for India in the Women’s Team Event at the 19th Asian Games 2023, China. She won a gold medal for India in the Women’s Singles at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She became a gold medalist for India in the Women’s Doubles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham. She is also known as the Champion in the 2025 Mixed Team World Cup, Chennai, India.

The next and third athlete on the list is Anahat Singh, a star player who began her journey from New Delhi. She has represented India in various events like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships.

Anahat Singh has won several major titles in squash. She won gold at the 2026 JSW Indian Open and the 2026 World Junior Championships. She was also part of India’s gold medal-winning women’s team at the 2023 Asian Games. Anahat has also won the British Junior Open twice, the Squash on Fire Open 2026, and gold medals in women’s and mixed doubles at the 2025 Asian Squash Doubles Championships. She has also reached the Top 20 in the PSA world rankings, becoming India’s highest-ranked female squash player.