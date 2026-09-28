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Asian Games 2026: Murali Sreeshankar claims silver in men’s long jump despite injury concern

Despite sustaining an ankle injury during his fourth attempt in the men's long jump finale, Murali Sreeshankar walked away with silver to add another medal for the Indian athletics contingent at the o

Edited By: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: September 28, 2026, 6:15 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Murali Sreeshankar claims silver in men's long jump despite injury concern
Murali Sreeshankar in action at the Asian Games 2026 men's long jump final. (Credits: X)

Despite sustaining an ankle injury during his fourth attempt in the men’s long jump finale, Murali Sreeshankar walked away with silver to add another medal for the Indian athletics contingent at the on-going 2026 Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya. Sreeshankar was taken away on a wheelchair moments after completing his fourth jump but it eventually ended well for the Kerala born.

Read more: Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj adds another bronze to India's athletics medal tally with personal best timing in 400m hurdles final

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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