Asian Games 2026: Murali Sreeshankar claims silver in men’s long jump despite injury concern

Despite sustaining an ankle injury during his fourth attempt in the men's long jump finale, Murali Sreeshankar walked away with silver to add another medal for the Indian athletics contingent at the o

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Murali Sreeshankar in action at the Asian Games 2026 men's long jump final. (Credits: X)

Despite sustaining an ankle injury during his fourth attempt in the men’s long jump finale, Murali Sreeshankar walked away with silver to add another medal for the Indian athletics contingent at the on-going 2026 Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya. Sreeshankar was taken away on a wheelchair moments after completing his fourth jump but it eventually ended well for the Kerala born.

TRAGIC FALL BUT MURALI SREESHANKAR WALKS AWAY WITH THE SILVER Watch the video for Murali Sreeshankar’s heartbreaking fall — BUT A TRUE CHAMPION. CONGRATULATIONS CHAMP 8.07m, just 10cm off gold, #SILVERFORINDIA #MURALISREESHANKAR #AsianGames2026 #Athleticsindia #NNISSports… — nnis Sports|Asian GamesAthletics (@nnis_sports) September 28, 2026

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