Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda leads India’s contingent as flag-bearer at closing ceremony with Aichi-Nagoya edition closed

The Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony featured various Japanese artists while India's contingent was led by trap shooter Neeru Dhanda

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Neeru Dhanda carrying the Indian flag during the 2026 Asian Games closing ceremony. (Photo: Screengrab/X)

The 2026 Asian Games has come to an end today with the closing ceremony at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, featuring a number of famous Japanese artists as the 20th edition of the quadrennial showpiece concluded in Aichi-Nagoya.

The ceremony featured a mix of Japanese music, sport and traditional performances. The warm-up programme was led by Japanese girl group MYERA, which was among the official supporters of the Games. Singer, dancer and INI member Masaya Kimura, Japanese entertainer and Asian Games Ambassador Kayoko Okubo and a team from Nippon Sport Science University also performed.

The Tokugawa Ieyasu and Hattori Hanzo Ninja Corps added a traditional Japanese touch to the programme. YO!YO!YOSUKE and Miho Horie hosted the warm-up show. The ceremony itself was built around the theme “HEART BEAT Aichi-Nagoya”, with the focus on bringing athletes and people from across Asia together through music, culture and sport.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, receives the Olympic Council of Asia flag from His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, during the closing ceremony of the Aichi Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan, marking the official handover to Doha as host of the 2030 Asian Games. #AlkassEnglish #Shoof #AichiNagoya2026 #AsianGames2026 #Doha2030 — Alkass English (@alkassenglish) October 4, 2026

Neeru Dhanda leads the way

India’s contingent was led by trap shooter Neeru Dhanda, who carried the national flag at the closing ceremony. Dhanda had one of the best campaigns for India in Aichi-Nagoya, winning two gold medals and a silver.

A flag. A moment. A legacy Neeru Dhandha serves as India’s flag bearer at the Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony ✨ #AsianGames2026 #SonyLIV #SonySportsNetwork https://t.co/OfCcHfogyD — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 4, 2026

She became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting. Dhanda then won silver in the women’s team trap event with Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat before teaming up with Kynan Chenai to win gold in the mixed team trap event.

India finished fourth in the overall medal standings with 85 medals. The tally included 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. India sent 495 athletes across 36 disciplines and ended the Games with its second-best medal tally in Asian Games history.

Archery was one of India’s strongest sports, with the country winning nine medals. Kumkum Mohod was one of the biggest performers, winning two golds and a silver. Boxing produced three gold medals, while wrestling also had two golds through Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal.

India also won gold medals in men’s and women’s cricket, men’s and women’s kabaddi and men’s and women’s hockey. Pranavi Urs won India’s first women’s individual golf gold at the Asian Games.

Athletics produced 24 medals, including one gold, while shooting ended with 15 medals. India also won its first-ever Asian Games medals in soft tennis, MMA and rowing.

There were disappointments too. India returned without a tennis medal for the first time since 1986. Badminton produced only one bronze, while squash failed to win a medal.

China topped the final standings with 341 medals, followed by Japan with 269 and South Korea with 150. India finished fourth with 85 medals.

Asian Games 2026 final medal tally