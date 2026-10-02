Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda named India’s flag-bearer for closing ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya

Neeru Dhanda has been named India’s flag-bearer for the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony after winning two gold medals and a silver in trap shooting.

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Neeru Dhanda will carry the Tricolour for India at the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony.

Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda has been chosen as India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. The ceremony will be held at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on Sunday, October 4.

Dhanda has earned the honour after a memorable campaign in Japan, where she won two gold medals and a silver. Her three-medal haul has made her one of India’s standout performers at the continental event.

Dhanda creates history in trap shooting

Dhanda made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting. She scored a landmark win in the individual event, putting herself in pole position with a strong performance.

She did not stop there. Dhanda went on to win a silver medal in the women’s team trap event, joining Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer on the podium.

Her third medal came in the mixed team trap event. Dhanda teamed up with Kynan Chenai and the pair won gold, taking her total medal count at the Games to three.

NRAI hails Dhanda’s historic performance

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo praised Dhanda’s performance and said carrying the Tricolour at the closing ceremony was a fitting recognition of her efforts.

“It is a tremendous honour for Neeru to carry the Tricolour at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games. She has represented India with exceptional pride throughout these Games, and this is a fitting recognition of her historic performance. From winning India’s first individual women’s trap gold to contributing to two more medals, Neeru has given the country many moments to celebrate. To now see her lead the Indian contingent with the national flag is a very special moment for Indian shooting.”

NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh also congratulated Dhanda and highlighted the significance of the honour.

“Carrying the national flag at an Asian Games closing ceremony is one of the highest honours an athlete can receive. Neeru has earned this moment through her performances, her composure and the way she has represented India in Japan. Her journey at these Games has been extraordinary, and we are delighted that she will have the opportunity to carry the Tricolour and lead the Indian contingent into the closing ceremony.”

A memorable Asian Games campaign

Dhanda’s selection as flag-bearer adds another special chapter to her Asian Games journey. Her individual gold ended a long wait for India in individual Asian Games trap shooting, while her team and mixed-team medals further strengthened her campaign.

With two gold medals and one silver, Dhanda will now lead the Indian contingent into the closing ceremony, carrying the national flag after one of the most successful campaigns of her career.