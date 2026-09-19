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Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat set to be India’s flag bearers; Quimcy Dsouza goes down in Teqball

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony, which takes place later today from 2:30PM (IST) onwards at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium

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Athletes during the send-off ceremony for the Asian Games 2026 at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Three years after a record breaking outing, which saw the Indian contingent bag a total of 106 medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, it’s time to run it back, this time in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya.

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony, which takes place later today from 2:30PM (IST) onwards at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium. This will be the 20th edition of the continental games and a massively important one for all the participating nations in the build-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Doing well here and winning medals will help nations directly qualify in some disciplines for the LA Olympics in two years’ time. India will have a chance to earn direct qualification in disciplines like Archery, Hockey, Sailing, Squash, Surfing and Tennis.

Going by what happened in Hangzhou three years ago, India is expected to produce yet another outstanding performance at the Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya. The contingent had returned with a total of 28 golds, 38 silvers and 40 bronze medals from China where they finished fourth in the overall medal tally.

The expectations are similar from the Indians this time around as well. India is sending a strong 503-member contingent with 269 male and 234 female athletes set to participate across 36 disciplines. More than 310 athletes will be making their debut appearance at the Asian Games and the medal count is also expected to be higher than what it was three years ago.

Paris 2024 Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Asian Games 2022 gold medal winning Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat will be India’s flag bearers in the 2026 opening ceremony at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium.

Follow along for all the live updates and stay tuned as all the action unfolds.