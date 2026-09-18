Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor flag-bearers, when and where to watch LIVE on TV in India

The opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 is set to take place at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday.

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Manu Bhaker (left) will be the flag-bearer at Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. (Photos: IANS, PTI)

Asian Games 2026: The Asian Games 2026 will officially get underway on Saturday, September 19, with a grand opening ceremony planned at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. Nagoya has become the third city in Japan to host the Asian Games after Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994. While some sporting disciplines like women’s cricket have already begun a couple of days before the opening ceremony, the Games will truly get underway post Saturday.

Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor have been named as India’s flag-bearers for Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony. “Manu Bhaker will be one of the flag-bearers,” India’s chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav said.

Later, the Athletics Federation of India confirmed that Toor will be the second flag-bearer. Manu Bhaker had created history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. She went on to be the flag-bearer in the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, a couple of years back.

Toor has finished with gold medals in the past two editions of the Asian Games. The theme of the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony will be ‘Harmonic Heart Beat’ and has been created by Japanese filmmaker Yukihiko Tsutsumi, who is the creative director of the ceremonies.

India will be represented by a massive squad of 501 members and will be aiming to top their 106-medal tally which they achieved at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Manu Bhaker will, of course, leading the shooting challenge which has a total of 30 shooters competing.

The 74-member athletics contingent includes a host of athletes capable of challenging for medals. Tajinderpal Singh Toor will bid for a third consecutive Asian Games gold in the men’s shot put.

Murali Sreeshankar in long jump, Gulveer Singh in distance events, Rohit Yadav in javelin, Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon and Ancy Sojan in women’s long jump are also among those who will carry medal hopes.

– . ’ . ✨ Team India is ready to join the celebration as the Asian Games officially begin in Aichi-Nagoya. Catch the Opening Ceremony LIVE on 19th Sept, from 1:30 PM, only on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.… pic.twitter.com/VszQJX4QIg — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 17, 2026

Here are all the details about Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony…

When will Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 19.

Where will Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will take at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

What time will Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony begin?

The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will begin at 130pm IST onwards.

How can I watch Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE on TV in India?

The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network Channels in India.

How can I watch live-streaming of Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony in India?

The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will be available for live-streaming on SonyLIV website and app.

Who will be India’s flag-bearers at Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony?

India’s flag-bearers at Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will be shooter Manu Bhaker and shot put athlete Tajinderpal Singh Toor.