Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs creates history with GOLD in Women’s individual golf

Pranavi Urs creates history by winning gold in women's individual golf at the Asian Games 2026, while India also wins silver in the team event.

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Pranavi Urs wins Asian Games Golf Gold at the Asian Games 2026

India’s Pranavi Urs scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 by winning the gold medal in the women’s individual stroke play event. She became the first Indian woman to win gold in this event after a strong performance over four days at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

Pranavi finished the final day with an even-par 70 and ended the tournament with a score of 15-under 265. Her steady performance across the four days helped her finish at the top and bring another gold medal to India’s tally.

However, the final round was not easy for Pranavi. She started the day with a three-stroke lead over Singapore’s Shannon Tan. But things changed quickly when Pranavi had a difficult third hole and carded a triple bogey. The mistake cost her the lead and she was passed by her competitors.

Pranavi did not let the setback affect her game play. She staged a strong comeback with three birdies on the sixth, 10th and 13th holes. These birdies helped her regain the lead and put her back in control of the event. She then stayed calm in the final few holes and finished the 18th hole on par to complete her gold-medal winning performance.

Pranavi’s victory also helped India win another medal in the women’s team event. The Indian team, featuring Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, finished with a score of 14-under 546 after four days to win silver. It was India’s first medal in the women’s team golf event at the Asian Games.

Aditi Ashok was the other Indian who finished inside the top 15. She scored three-under 67 on the final day and ended the event with a total score of two-over 282. She finished 14th overall.

Diksha Dagar had a difficult final day, shooting seven-over. She finished the tournament with a total score of 12-over and ended joint 23rd.

China’s Yin Ruoning and Singapore’s Shannon Tan shared the silver medal after both finished on 14-under. Pranavi had started the final day with a good lead and managed to hold her nerve despite the pressure.

Aditi had also started the third day in first place but dropped down on the final day. Pranavi, however, stayed focused and finished the tournament with a historic gold medal for India.