Asian Games 2026: PV Sindhu leads India to 3-0 win over Kazakhstan, Japan quarterfinal awaits

Asian Games 2026: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma help India beat Kazakhstan 3-0 in women’s badminton. India will face Japan in the quarterfinals.

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PV Sindhu celebrates after India’s 3-0 win over Kazakhstan at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

India’s women’s badminton team made a winning start to their Asian Games 2026 campaign, defeating Kazakhstan 3-0 in the Round of 16 at the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Sunday. PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma all won their respective singles matches in straight games to complete a clean sweep.

The victory booked India’s place in the quarterfinals, where they will face hosts Japan on Tuesday. Japan received a first-round bye and will now provide a much tougher test for the Indian side.

PV Sindhu gives India early lead

Playing in her fourth Asian Games, Sindhu got India off to a strong start against Kamila Smagulova. The two-time Olympic medallist needed just 24 minutes to register a 21-7, 21-9 victory and put India 1-0 ahead.

Sindhu controlled the rallies from the beginning and did not allow her opponent to settle into the match. The Indian shuttler then closed out the second game comfortably to give her team the perfect start.

Unnati Hooda doubles India’s lead

Unnati Hooda continued the momentum in the second singles match against Alissa Kuleshova.

The world No. 24 won 21-7, 21-10 in 22 minutes, putting India within one win of sealing the tie. Unnati stayed in control throughout the match and did not give Kuleshova much opportunity to make a comeback.

Tanvi Sharma then completed the job for India. The youngster defeated Diana Namenova 21-5, 21-10 in just 19 minutes to wrap up a 3-0 victory.

Japan await India in quarterfinal

India will now have a much bigger challenge against Japan in the quarterfinals. The hosts have several top-ranked players in their squad, including Akane Yamaguchi and Tomoka Miyazaki.

Possible singles clashes could see Sindhu take on Yamaguchi, while Unnati could face Miyazaki. The doubles combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand could also have a key role to play in the tie.

Sindhu, however, remains confident ahead of the contest.

“We have a good team, and Japan also is a good, strong team, so it’s going to be a tough one,” said the Indian double Olympic medalist.

“Each match is important and it is going to be a good match, so hoping for the best, and I hope we win.”

Sindhu takes leadership role

Sindhu is also using her experience to help the younger members of the squad during her fourth Asian Games appearance.

“A lot of girls are playing at the Asian Games for the first time, so I am taking it in a responsible way,” Sindhu said.

“I would tell them what is good and what mistakes they are making, or how they are playing. It’s good to always guide them. Being an experienced player, I think that is a responsibility.”

India had won a women’s team bronze at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. At Hangzhou 2023, they were knocked out in the quarterfinals after losing to Thailand.

The Indian team will now look to take the next step when they meet Japan for a place in the semifinals.