Asian Games 2026: Quimcy Dsouza misses out on two Bronze medals after back-to-back defeats in Teqball

Quimcy Dsouza finishes fourth in both teqball events after two close defeats, ending India’s medal hopes in the sport at the Asian Games

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Quimcy Dsouza in action at the 2026 Asian Games. (Credits: X)

India’s Quimcy Dsouza endured a difficult end to her Asian Games campaign as she missed out on bronze medals in both the women’s singles and mixed doubles teqball events on Sunday.

The Mumbai player first came up against Japan’s world No. 7 Yuina Sakamoto in the women’s singles bronze-medal match. Dsouza fought hard throughout the contest but lost 0-2, with both sets ending 11-12.

The result was particularly tough for Dsouza as she had chances in both sets. She had a set point in the opening game and then took an 10-8 lead in the second as she looked to force a deciding set.

Sakamoto, however, stayed in the contest and saved a match point. Dsouza then served a winner but committed a foul soon after, allowing the Japanese player to close out the match and claim the bronze medal.

There was little time for Dsouza to recover from the singles defeat. She was back on court soon after, this time alongside Mohamed Anas Imran Beg for the mixed doubles bronze-medal match against Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Minh Tan and Trinh Gia Nghi.

The Indian pair started well and led 8-6 in the opening set after being level at 6-6. Vietnam then produced a five-point run to take control and won the set 12-9.

The second set followed a similar pattern. India struggled to maintain momentum as Vietnam pulled away and eventually won 12-6.

Dsouza also appeared to be struggling physically during the match. She required a medical break after suffering discomfort in her back and right leg. She returned with her waist strapped but could not continue at her best.

The loss meant Dsouza finished fourth in both events, missing out on two chances to win a medal at the Asian Games.

Despite the disappointing finish, Dsouza’s run was one of the notable stories of India’s teqball campaign. She had earlier defeated Sakamoto in the group stage before reaching the singles semifinals. She also made it to the mixed doubles bronze medal match alongside Beg.

Teqball is a non-contact sport that combines elements of football and table tennis. Players use a curved table and can use different parts of the body, except their hands and arms, to return the ball. Each side can make up to three touches before sending it back.

The sport made its Asian Games debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, with Dsouza coming close to giving India a medal in its first appearance.

(With PTI inputs)