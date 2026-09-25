Asian Games 2026: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty suffer shock exit after losing to Thailand duo

Star Indian Badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a shocking defeat against Thailand in the Asian Games 2026.

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Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty suffers defeat against Thailand in the Asian Games 2026 (Image - IANS)

Star Indian Badminton duo and defending men’s double champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a shocking loss as they witnessed a shock opening-round exit. Meanwhile, the mixed pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the quarterfinals with back-to-back wins in the Asian Games badminton competition on Friday.

Satwik-Chirag lose after winning opening game against Thailand duo

The Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were playing against Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun, where they managed to win the opening game of the match. Later on, they suffered a defeat asthe scores of the match were 12-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a one-hour-eight-minute contest.

Thailand’s duo Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun showed an impressive performance against Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they turned the scores, after facing a defeat in the opening round of the match.

Tanisha-Dhruv reach quarterfinals after back-to-back wins

On the other hand, the mixed duo of Tanisha and Dhruv played their match against the Maldives’ Nibal Ahmed and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq, where they made the game one-sided with their exceptional performance and match-winning skills. They started their campaign with a comfortable victory as the scores of the match were 21-8, 21-7.

They continued their strong run with a closely fought win over Malaysia’s Shevon Jemie Lai and Soon Huat Goh. The Indian pair had to work hard for every point before securing a 22-20, 24-22 victory in a match that lasted around an hour. The result helped them book their place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games badminton competition. Now, they will face China’s Yan Zhe Feng and Dongping Huang in the last eight.

Unnati Hooda shines with easy win as PV Sindhu misses out on medal

Moving on to another athletes’ performance, star performer Unnati Hooda also delivered a sensational performance as she defeated North Korea’s Mi Song Yu 21-9, 21-10 in 20 minutes.

However, star Indian athlete, PV Sindhu failed to win a medal for India in the Asian Games 2026. On the other hand, the men’s team won a bronze medal.