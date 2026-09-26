Asian Games 2026: Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey win silver in Women’s 50m Rifle

Star athletes Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey wins silver medal for India in the Women's 50m Rifle. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey wins silver for India in the Asian Games 2026

The star Indian trio of Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey won the silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team events at the Asian Games here on Saturday. Star performer Tilottama finished fourth in the individual final.

In this clash, China secured their gold medal with a games record of 1773. On the other hand, Kazakhstan managed to win the bronze medal in 1754.

Tilottama misses out on medal despite strong start in final

Speaking about the individual game, Tilottama missed out on a medal as she faced a tough final competition. She ended the final in fourth place with 337.3 points. Meanwhile, the Indian partner, who was also a part of the clash, Vidarsa Vinod, finished in fifth spot with 327.4 points.

She started the match with proper dominance as she was the first to move to third place after 30 shots. Later on, she couldn’t take advantage of the momentum. She failed to keep her place in the final part of the event.

On the other hand, China’s Jiayu Han won the gold medal with an impressive performance, her score in the finals was 359.9. The silver medal was won by China as well. Liyuan Zhang was the athlete, who secured it with 358.8 points. South Korea’s Jieun Kim took bronze with 348.4 points.

After the kneeling round, the Indian contingents finished in fifth and sixth place in the contest as Tilpttama’s score was 102.4 points and Vidarsa’s was in sixth with 102.1 points.

Indian shooters make strong comeback but miss out on medals

However, both Indian shooters were near the bottom after the prone round. After that, they showed an impressive performance, which helped them to move forward in the standings and improve their respective scores.

Despite delivering such an exceptional performance in this important clash. The Indian shooters couldn’t finish in the medal places as Tilottama finished fourth, while Vidarsa finished fifth.

In the qualification round, Ashi and Tilottama finished among the top three. Both scored 395 points, with Ashi getting 25x and Tilottama 23x. Vidarsa also made a good comeback and finished sixth with 588 points.