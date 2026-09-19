Asian Games 2026: Tropical Storm Dujuan expected to hit Japan’s central region on September 21; Nagoya could be affected

Host nation's chef de mission and Japanese Olympic Committee executive Konsei Inoue confirmed that the organisers are taking every possible precaution to make sure everything is safe amid the weather threats

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A view of the official mascot "Honohon" for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Hisaya-odori Park, in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday, September 17, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

A Typhoon storm has been alerted in the central region of Japan and that is expected to affect the proceedings of the 2026 Asian Games in the cities of Aichi and Nagoya. The quadrennial event, which has already been hit by accommodation issues, kicks-off today with the opening ceremony taking place later today at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium.

Several participating nations have already complained about the accommodation facilities and now the organisers are preparing for a major weather threat. This comes days after torrential rain flooded some parts of the city which forced more than hundreds of athletes and officials to evacuate their accommodation.

It is being reported that Tropical Storm Dujuan is expected to hit the central Pacific coastal region of Japan on Monday, September 21 and this is a major headache for the organisers. The nation is anyways prone to natural calamities with the 2011 Tsunami being a prime example.

On Thursday, Tropical Storm Dujuan had hit Japan’s Pacific coast before heading northwest towards central Japan, which is where Nagoya is located. The storm had maximum winds of 90 kmph and gusts reached up to 126 kmph. In two days’ time, the storm could hit the hosting city.

It’s a scary situation not only for the organisers but also for all the participating nations. In such a situation, athletes will have to be relocated and several disciplines could face delay or postponements.

Measures being taken, Costa Serena could be moved offshore

Host nation’s chef de mission and Japanese Olympic Committee executive Konsei Inoue confirmed that the organisers are taking every possible precaution to make sure everything is safe amid the weather threats.

“Due to the heavy rain and sever weather, some competitions have already experienced delays or postponements and there is also a possibility that a typhoon could approach on September 21.’ Inoue told Reuters.

Mayor of Nagoya and deputy president of the Asian Games Ichiro Hirosawa also made a comment on the matter, stating that the event will continue under rainy conditions but in case of emergency, measures will be taken for the safeguard of athletes and their support staff.

“In the event of torrential rain that triggers emergency alerts, we will arrange for the athletes to evacuate temporarily,” Ichiro Hirosawa said.

The organising committee also confirmed that Costa Serena, the Italian cruise ship, which is being used for athlete accommodation, could be taken offshore if Typhoon hits the region. The torrential rain in Nagoya caused train service disruptions and also forced schools to shut down temporarily.

With the games kicking off today, all eyes will not just be on athletes’ performances but also on the condition of the weather.