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Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj adds another bronze to India’s athletics medal tally with personal best timing in 400m hurdles final

Indian hurdler Vithya Ramraj added another bronze medal in the Indian tally after producing her personal best in the women's 400m hurdle final at the on-going 2026 Asian Games. India has already won a

Edited By: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: September 28, 2026, 4:21 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj adds another bronze to India's athletics medal tally with personal best timing in 400m hurdles final
File photo of Vithya Ramraj. (Credits: IANS)

Indian hurdler Vithya Ramraj added another bronze medal in the Indian tally after producing her personal best in the women’s 400m hurdle final at the on-going 2026 Asian Games. India has already won a flurry of bronze and silvers in athletics, but a gold has went missing so far and Vithya becomes the latest to clinch a third spot on the podium.

More to follow…

Read more: Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live: Vithya Ramraj wins women's 400m hurdles bronze

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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