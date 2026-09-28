Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj adds another bronze to India’s athletics medal tally with personal best timing in 400m hurdles final

Indian hurdler Vithya Ramraj added another bronze medal in the Indian tally after producing her personal best in the women's 400m hurdle final at the on-going 2026 Asian Games. India has already won a

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/asian-games-2026-vithya-ramraj-adds-another-bronze-to-indias-athletics-medal-tally-with-personal-best-timing-in-400m-hurdles-final-8530914/ Copy

File photo of Vithya Ramraj. (Credits: IANS)

Indian hurdler Vithya Ramraj added another bronze medal in the Indian tally after producing her personal best in the women’s 400m hurdle final at the on-going 2026 Asian Games. India has already won a flurry of bronze and silvers in athletics, but a gold has went missing so far and Vithya becomes the latest to clinch a third spot on the podium.

More to follow…