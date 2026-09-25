Asian Games 2026: Who is Baranica Elangovan? Meet Indian pole vaulter who won historic bronze

Meet Baranica Elangovan, the Indian pole vaulter who overcame an injury setback to win a historic bronze medal at Asian Games 2026. Here’s everything you need to know.

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India's Baranica Elangovan competes in the women’s pole vault event at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Asian Games 2026: Baranica Elangovan created history for India at the Asian Games 2026 after winning a bronze medal in the women’s pole vault event on Friday.

The 29-year-old cleared 4.15m to finish joint third with Kazakhstan’s Polina Ivanova. Both athletes had the same best clearance and an identical number of failures at 4.25m, resulting in a shared bronze medal.

Japan’s Misaki Morota won the gold medal with a personal best of 4.55m, while China’s Chunge Niu took silver after clearing 4.50m.

Baranica’s medal was a landmark moment for Indian athletics as it became India’s first-ever medal in the women’s pole vault at the Asian Games.

Who is Baranica Elangovan?

Baranica was born on February 3, 1997, in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu. She gradually made her way up the Indian athletics ladder before becoming one of the country’s leading pole vaulters.

Her journey, however, has not been straightforward. A serious ACL injury in 2020 forced her to undergo surgery on her left leg, the same leg she uses for take-off. The injury kept her away from her best level for a long period and was followed by years of rehabilitation.

Baranica moved her training base from Chennai to Bhubaneswar in 2023. The change gave her access to better training and recovery facilities, helping her work on her technique and return to top form.

Baranica’s record-breaking 2026 season

The 2026 season turned into a major breakthrough year for Baranica.

She first cleared 4.22m at the National Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar in March, breaking the national record. She then raised the mark to 4.23m at the Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition in May. The Athletics Federation of India lists 4.23m as her national record.

Baranica also finished second at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships with a clearance of 4.20m.

Her consistent performances helped her earn a place in India’s Asian Games athletics squad, where she entered the competition with a season-best and national-record mark of 4.23m.

From injury setback to Asian Games history

Baranica’s Asian Games bronze adds another important chapter to her comeback story.

She was back competing after years of injury and rehab and her performances were improving steadily. Her moving to Bhubaneswar and working with her support team played a key role in regaining confidence and consistency.

With a historic Asian Games medal to her name and Indian women’s pole vault national record of 4.23m, Baranica now has the stamp of approval among India’s best in the event.