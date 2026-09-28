Asian Games 2026: Who is Esha Singh, winner of silver medal at women’s 25m air pistol event

India's Esha Singh won a silver medal while Manu Bhaker returned empty-handed from women's 25 air pistol individual final at Asian Games 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/asian-games-2026-who-is-esha-singh-winner-of-silver-medal-at-womens-25m-air-pistol-event-8530815/ Copy

India's Esha Singh won the silver medal in women's 25m air pistol event at Asian Games 2026. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: India had to settle for yet another silver medal from the Aichi Prefectural Shooting Range at the Asian Games 2026 as the wait for their second shooting gold medal continued. India’s world-record holder pistol shooter Esha Singh made up for the disappointment of double Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker not reaching the women’s 25m air pistol final by claiming a silver medal after going through at least six shoot-offs.

Esha, who had won two silver medals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou as well in women’s 25m air pistol event, was the only Indian to qualify for the final on Monday. The 21-year-old from Hyderabad had to settle for second place behind China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan after losing a third shoot-off for the gold medal.

Before that Esha defeated third-placed Kim Hyon Suk for the silver medal after going through three shoot-off there as well. Meanwhil, Manu Bhaker will return empty-handed from the Asian Games 2026 after failing to qualify for the final of the women’s 25m air pistol event.

Manu could manage a score of 579 only that was not good enough to carry her into the final as she finished 11th. Esha scored 580 with 22 ‘X’s.

(More to come)