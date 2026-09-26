Asian Games 2026: Who is Prachi Choudhary? Meet Indian sprinter who won bronze in women’s 400m

Meet the Indian sprinter Prachi Choudhary who won bronze in the women’s 400m at Asian Games 2026 and has also represented India in the 4x400m relay. Check out the full story below.

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Prachi Choudhary competes in the women’s 400m final at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Prachi Choudhary added another major medal to her athletics career after winning bronze in the women’s 400m at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian sprinter clocked 53.21 seconds in the final to finish third and put her name on the Asian Games podium.

Bahrain’s Salwa Naser won the gold medal with a Games Record of 49.20 seconds, while Iran’s Zahra Manoujan Zarei finished second in 52.38 seconds. India’s Kiran Pahal also competed in the final and finished fifth with a timing of 53.41 seconds.

Prachi Choudhary wins 400m bronze

Prachi stayed in the medal fight throughout the race and eventually finished third. Her bronze was one of India’s early athletics medals at the Asian Games 2026.

She became the third Indian track and field athlete to win a medal on Saturday, after Sawan Barwal claimed silver in the men’s marathon and Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished second in the men’s shot put.

Prachi’s performance also added another chapter to a career that has already included medals at major Asian competitions.

Who is Prachi Choudhary?

Prachi Choudhary is an Indian 400m sprinter who also competes in the 4x400m relay. Born on December 20, 1996, she is from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and represents Indian Railways.

She has been part of India’s relay teams at major international events and has built a strong record in the 400m. World Athletics lists her personal best as 52.57 seconds, set in August 2026.

Prachi was also part of India’s women’s 4x400m relay team that won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The event was officially the 2022 Asian Games, although it was held in 2023 after being postponed.

She also won silver in the 4x400m relay at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha.

Prachi’s journey in the 400m

Prachi has steadily improved her timings over the years. She clocked 52.40 seconds in 2023 at the All-India Railway Athletics Championships, which was then listed as her personal best. She also won the 400m at the event.

Her progress continued in 2026. At the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, Prachi won the women’s 400m final in 53.24 seconds and secured the Asian Games qualifying mark.

The bronze in Nagoya now gives her another important medal to add to her growing international record.

Tajinderpal Toor also adds Athletics medal

Earlier in the day, Tajinderpal Singh Toor won silver in the men’s shot put. The two-time Asian Games champion finished behind Iran’s Mohammadreza Tayebi, who set a new Games Record.

For Prachi, however, the 400m bronze marked an important individual achievement and gave India another medal on the athletics track at Asian Games 2026.