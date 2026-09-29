Asian Games 2026: Women’s relay team and trap shooter Neeru add two more golds – Here’s what happened on day 10 for India

India's success in athletics and trap shooting remained the highlight as the Indian contingent entered top 10 in the overall medal tally of the Asian Games

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India's Kiran, Prachi, Poovama Machettira, and Vithya Ramraj celebrate after winning gold medal in the women's 4 x 400 relay final event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The women’s 4x400m relay team brought India’s first gold from athletics at the on-going 2026 Asian Games as the Indian contingent entered top 10 of the overall medal tally on day 10 of the continental showpiece in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya. It was an overall successful day for team India as they also crossed the 50-medal mark today.

Neeru Dhanda claims first-ever women’s trap shooting gold

Shooting gave India its first gold of the day. Neeru Dhanda won the women’s trap individual gold after finishing with 28 hits in the final. She also set an Asian Games record and became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold in trap. Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer later combined to win silver in the women’s trap team event.

Medal filled day for Athletics

Athletics produced five medals on the 10th day. The biggest result came from the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran, Prachi Choudhary, M.R. Poovamma and Vithya Ramraj, who won gold in 3:29.69. It was India’s first athletics gold of the 2026 Asian Games.

Pooja Singh won bronze in the women’s high jump after clearing 1.84m. Gulveer Singh completed a hat-trick of medals by adding another bronze in the men’s 5000m, after silver medal wins in the 10,000m and 1500m events.

India also won bronze in two relay events. The mixed 4x100m team of Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra clocked 41.06 seconds while the men’s 4x400m quartet of Vishal TK, Dharamveer Choudhary, Jay Kumar and T Manu finished third with a timing of 3:01.61.

Boxer Narender Berwal won bronze in the men’s +90kg category after losing his semifinal to Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay. At the same time, India secured two more boxing medals as Parveen Hooda reached the women’s 65kg final and Ankush Panghal booked his place in the men’s 80kg final.

What missed out?

There were also a few missed opportunities as India drew a blank in both the men’s and women’s 800m finals. The athletics team also could not match its gold-medal tally from the previous edition.

Cycling brought another setback as Indian riders failed to progress from the preliminary rounds of the men’s and women’s team sprint and women’s team pursuit events.

Elsewhere, India’s men’s volleyball team made the quarterfinals after beating Qatar in five sets, while Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Kumkum Mohod Anil advanced in recurve archery.

The women’s squash team also reached the quarterfinals after beating Iran 3-0, while tennis players Dhakshineswar Suresh and Sumit Nagal moved into the pre-quarterfinals.

India finished day 10 with a total of 53 medals – six gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze and they are placed 10th in the medal table.

Medal tally at the end of day 10