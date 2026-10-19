Asian Para Games 2026: Archer Sheetal Devi equals world record, India women compound team reach semifinal

Indian compound archery team of Sheetal Devi and Payal have qualified for the semifinal at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya on Monday.

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Indian Para archer Sheetal Devi. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Para Games 2026: Indian paralympic archer Sheetal Devi made a sensational start in her campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. The 19-year-old para compound archer equaled the world record with a score of 704 points out of a possible 720. She also set a new Asian record at the ongoing Asian Para Games.

The archer from Jammu and Kashmir put up an incredible display of precision and consistency, registering 57 perfect 10s out of her 72 arrows, including 32 Xs – shots landing in the innermost scoring zone of the target. The Paris Paralympics 2024 bronze-medal winning star surpassed the previous Asian record of 698 points by six points, setting a new benchmark in the continental competition.

WATCH Sheetal Devi reaction after equaling world record at Asian Para Games 2026…

SHEETAL DEVI AFTER EQUALLING THE WORLD RECORD IN WOMEN’S COMPOUND INDIVIDUAL Truly an Inspiration https://t.co/TNZyP6HxVQ — SPORTS ARENA (@SportsArena1234) October 19, 2026

The compound archery world record of 704 points was set by Turkiye’s Oznur Girdi at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, a couple of years back. The reigning Asian Games winner also improved on her own Asian Para Games record of 680 points, set at Hangzhou Para Games in 2023 when she had gone on to win two gold (individual and mixed team) and one silver (doubles).

Sheetal had previously raised the Asian record to 698 in March this year before improving it further with her outstanding qualification-round showing in Nagoya.

Payal impresses on Asian Para Games debut

Asian Para Games debutant Payal also impressed in the women’s compound archery qualification, piling up 675 points to finish 5th place and strengthen India’s medal prospects in the individual and team events. The quadruple amputee from Odisha had shot to prominence in April this year when she stunned Sheetal Devi on her way to winning gold at the World Archery Para Series 2026 in Bangkok.

The combined efforts of Sheetal and Payal have powered India to the top of the women’s compound team qualification standings with a combined score of 1,379 points, comfortably ahead of China, who finished second with 1,338 points.

India’s strong qualification performance earned the team a direct berth in the semifinals. Sheetal and Payal will now take on winners of the quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Thailand and fourth-seeded Kazakhstan, with a victory securing a place in the medal round.

India’s Mona Agarwal set a new Asian Para Games qualification record to top the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event, while compatriot Avani Lekhara finished second. In the men’s event, Rakesh Nidagundi and Swaroop Unhalkar also secured their places in the final after finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara finish 1-2 in shooting qualification

Indian shooter Mona Agarwal finished at the numero uno position after the qualification round at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday, setting a new continental record with a score of 629.1 after Series 6. Mona surpassed the previous Asian Para Games qualification record held by China’s Zhang Cuiping but narrowly missed the world record of 629.4, jointly held by India’s Avani Lekhara and Slovakia’s Veronika Vadovicova.

Her teammate Lekhara finished second in the qualification round with a total score of 626.4, ensuring India’s strong showing in the event heading into the finals. Meanwhile, in the men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event, India’s Rakesh Nidagundi and Swaroop Unhalkar also qualified for the finals after finishing 7th and 8th respectively. Nidagundi scored 619.3, while Unhalkar registered 617.4 after Series 6.