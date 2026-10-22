Asian Para Games 2026: Dilip Gavit and Bhavikkumar Bharwad complete double sweep in men’s T47 400m final

This was Dilip Gavit's second consecutive gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2026. Check other developments and the updated medal tally right here

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Dilip Kumar Gavit celebrates after winning gold at Asian Para Games 2026. (Photo: Screengrab/DD Sports)

The Indian contingent added two more medals to their tally at the Asian Para Games 2026 with two track-and-field para athletes winning a gold and silver in men’s 400m T47 final. Dilip Mahadu Gavit won gold whereas fellow countryman Bhavikkumar Bharwad won silver together at the event, which is taking place in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya.

India has won a total of 78 medals thus far with most of them coming from para athletics itself. The discipline has alone brought 46 medals – 15 golds and silver each and 16 bronze. Today, Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Bhavikkumar Bharwad added two more medals to the tally to further boost India’s position at the quadrennial competition.

Dilip Mahadu Gavit clinched top spot on the podium with a timing of 48.27 seconds while Bhavikkumar Bharwad finished second with 49.31 seconds. This was a second consecutive gold medal for Dilip Mahadu Gavit in the T47 400m event, having clinched top spot in the 2022 Asian Para Games as well.

The bronze medal went to host nation Japan’s Ishida Kakeru who clocked 49.58 seconds.

What is the T47 category?

The T47 category is for athletes with a below-elbow amputation, wrist amputation, or similar upper-limb deficiency/impairment affecting one arm.

Clean sweep for India in men’s high jump T42/63

In another major development on Thursday, the Indian track-and-field para athletes made a clean sweep in the men’s high jump T42/63 final with Shailesh Kumar, Varun Singh Bhati and Rahul claiming all three spots on the podium.

Also Read: Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar create history, claim India’s first-ever W1 medal

Shailesh Kumar, who had won a bronze yesterday in the men’s long jump event, shattered the Asian Para Games record with a leap of 1.89 metres to win the gold quite comfortably. His teammate Varun Singh Bhati missed out on gold by a whisker and settled for silver with a 1.84 metre jump.

Lastly, Rahul laid hands on bronze with a jump of 1.81 metres.

What is the T63 classification?

T63 classification is for athletes who have a through-knee or above-knee amputation or limb deficiency.

India’s updated medal tally at Asian Para Games 2026