Asian Para Games 2026: Disability rights advocate Suvarna Raj wins gold in women’s F54 discus throw

Suvarna had four throws that went over the 15-metre mark across all of her six attempts

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/asian-para-games-2026-disability-rights-advocate-suvarna-raj-wins-gold-in-womens-f54-discus-throw-8537977/ Copy

File photo of Suvarna Raj. (Photo: Special arrangement)

India’s Suvarna Raj won the gold medal in the women’s F54 discus throw at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Thursday, October 22. The 44-year-old from Greater Noida recorded a best effort of 15.66 metres to finish ahead of Iran’s Shahla Hadidi and Vietnam’s Thi Ngoc Thuy Nguyen.

Suvarna produced a consistent performance throughout the event, recording four throws beyond the 15-metre mark in her six attempts. Her best effort came in the fifth attempt, which proved enough to secure the top spot on the podium.

Hadidi won the silver medal with a throw of 15.45 metres, while Nguyen finished third with 14.65 metres to take bronze.

Coached by Pintu Nagar, Suvarna has been competing in para athletics since 2017. She has represented India at three Asian Para Games and several international competitions. She is also ranked second in Asia in the F54 discus throw.

The gold medal adds to her growing list of international achievements. Earlier in 2026, Suvarna won bronze in the women’s F54/55 discus throw at the Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix, held as the 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Championship.

She also enjoyed success at the Canberra Track Meet in Australia in January, winning gold in the discus throw and silver in the shot put. These results have added to her experience as she continues to compete at the international level.

Outside sport, Suvarna has worked to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities. She is an accessibility specialist and disability rights advocate who has conducted more than 1,000 accessibility audits across India. She has also served as the Election Commission of India’s brand ambassador for accessible elections.

Her contribution to society was recognised in 2015 when she received the National Youth Award from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Suvarna’s training and competition expenses are supported through the government’s Annual Calendar for Training and Competition programme. She has received financial assistance of ₹7,70,607 under the scheme.

The F54 classification is for seated field athletes with impairments affecting trunk and lower-limb function. Competitors throw from a specially designed chair and depend mainly on their upper-body strength and arm movement to generate power. Limited trunk control also affects their throwing technique.

Background and previous achievements

Suvarna Raj is a para-athlete from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, who competes in the women’s F54 discus throw and javelin events. A wheelchair user, she began her sporting career in 2017 and has represented India at three Asian Para Games and several international competitions. Coached by Pintu Nagar, she is currently ranked second in Asia in the F54 discus throw.

Beyond sports, Suvarna works as an accessibility specialist and disability rights advocate. She has conducted more than 1,000 accessibility audits across India and served as the Election Commission of India’s Brand Ambassador for Accessible Elections.

Previous laurels

Asian Para Games 2026: Gold medal in the women’s F54 discus throw with a best effort of 15.66m.

Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026: Bronze medal in the women’s F54/55 discus throw.

Canberra Track Meet, Australia (January 2026): Gold in discus throw and silver in shot put.

National Youth Award (2015): Received the award from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.