Asian Para Games 2026: Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi win men’s doubles archery gold, beat China in final

Harvinder Singh and debutant Vijay Sundi beat China 5-1 to win men's doubles recurve gold at Asian Para Games. India women Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan win silver.

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India win gold in recurve men's doubles archery at Asian Para Games 2026 (Photo: PTI)

India’s Harvinder Singh and debutant Vijay Sundi won the men’s doubles gold medal in recurve archery at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Friday. The Indian pair delivered a steady performance in the final to beat China and secure the top spot on the podium. Meanwhile, India’s women’s doubles team had to settle for silver after losing their final against the Chinese archers.

The matches were held at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square, where India added another medal to its campaign through the experienced Harvinder and his new partner.

Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi beat China in final

Harvinder and Vijay defeated China’s Yun Duo and Zhao Lixue by a score of 5-1 in the men’s doubles final. The contest began on an even note, with both teams scoring 35 points in the opening set to share the points.

India then took control of the match with accurate shooting in the next two sets. The Indian duo won the second set 37-36 before producing a stronger 38-36 score in the third to seal the gold medal.

China struggled to match India’s consistency in the closing stages, allowing Harvinder and Vijay to finish the contest with a 5-1 victory on set points. The gold was a notable achievement for Vijay, who was making his debut in the event, while Harvinder added another major honour to his para-archery career.

India women settle for silver medal

India’s Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan could not replicate the men’s team’s success in the women’s doubles final. They lost 0-6 to China’s Gao Zihan and Wang Xueqian and finished with the silver medal.

The Indian pair scored 31 points in the first set, followed by 30 and 29 in the next two. China, meanwhile, managed 38, 35 and 39 points to win all three sets and take the title.

Harvinder misses out on mixed team bronze

Harvinder had another opportunity to add to his medal tally when he partnered Bhawna in the mixed team event. However, the Indian pair narrowly missed out on bronze against Iran’s Somayeh Rahimi Hahderijani and Gholamreza Rahimi.

The match was tied 4-4, forcing a shoot-off to decide the winner. Iran held its nerve to claim a 5-4 victory. Harvinder and Bhawna had earlier lost 0-6 to China’s Zhao Lixue and Wang Xueqian in the semifinals.

Harvinder Singh adds to his Para-Archery legacy

Harvinder has enjoyed success at major international events. He won individual gold at the 2018 Asian Games and secured a doubles bronze medal at the 2023 Hangzhou edition, where he partnered Sahil.

He reached another career milestone at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, winning individual gold after taking bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games. His latest Asian Para Games triumph with Vijay adds another achievement to his growing list of honours and highlights India’s strength in para-archery.