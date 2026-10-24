Asian Para Games 2026: India finish with record 114 medals as para-athletics lead the charge with 65 medals

The Indian contingent produced a record breaking performance as they bagged over 100 medals for the second time in a row at the Asian Para Games. India will return with a total of 114 medals from the Aichi-Nagoya games which will officially conclude today after the closing ceremony where shooter Mona Agarwal and high jumper Nishad Kumar will carry the tri-colour.
In the last edition at Hangzhou three years ago, India had hit triple figures for the first time in its history at the Asian Para Games, winning 111 medals to improve their best-ever outing at the 2018 Jakarta games where they had claimed 72 medals.
This time around, with a very strong contingent across disciplines – from para athletics to para shooting – the Indians won three medals more than they did at Hangzhou in 2023. The figure also helped India finish fourth in the overall medal tally, which is also an improvement as they finished fifth in the last edition.
The contingent will return with a new record of winning 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals.
Para athletics was India’s biggest contributor, accounting for 65 medals, including 22 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze. The track and field athletes delivered several strong performances, with Sumit Antil, Nishad Kumar, Deepthi Jeevanji, Simran Sharma and Dilip Gavit among the standout performers.
Sumit Antil won gold in the men’s javelin throw, leading an all-Indian podium finish. Mahendra Gurjar took silver, while Sanjay Sargar claimed bronze. Shailesh Kumar won the men’s high jump T63 gold, while Simran Sharma secured gold in the women’s 100m and 200m T12 events. Deepthi Jeevanji also won gold in the women’s 400m T20.
Para badminton was India’s second-biggest medal contributor, with 16 medals, including three gold, five silver and eight bronze. Nitesh Kumar won the men’s singles SL3 title, while Naveen Sivakumar claimed gold in the SL4 category. Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi also won the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 gold medal.
Para swimming added 11 medals, including three silver and eight bronze. Ravi Karthik Budigina and Himanshu Nandal were among the Indian swimmers who reached the podium.
India also won six medals in para archery and five in para shooting. Sheetal Devi won two gold medals in compound archery, while Mona Agarwal secured gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event and the women’s 50m rifle three positions SH1 competition.
India’s performance across disciplines helped the country finish ahead of several established para-sport nations. China, hosts Japan and Uzbekistan were the top three nations for winning 435, 186 and 145 medals respectively.