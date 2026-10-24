Asian Para Games 2026: India finish with record 114 medals as para-athletics lead the charge with 65 medals

India finished fourth at the Asian Para Games 2026 with 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals. Para athletics led the campaign with 65 medals while para badminton contributed 16

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The Indian contingent produced a record breaking performance as they bagged over 100 medals for the second time in a row at the Asian Para Games. India will return with a total of 114 medals from the Aichi-Nagoya games which will officially conclude today after the closing ceremony where shooter Mona Agarwal and high jumper Nishad Kumar will carry the tri-colour.

In the last edition at Hangzhou three years ago, India had hit triple figures for the first time in its history at the Asian Para Games, winning 111 medals to improve their best-ever outing at the 2018 Jakarta games where they had claimed 72 medals.

This time around, with a very strong contingent across disciplines – from para athletics to para shooting – the Indians won three medals more than they did at Hangzhou in 2023. The figure also helped India finish fourth in the overall medal tally, which is also an improvement as they finished fifth in the last edition.

The contingent will return with a new record of winning 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals.