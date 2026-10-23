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  • Asian Para Games 2026: India reach 100-medal mark thanks to Haneys record breaking F37/38 gold medal

Asian Para Games 2026: India reach 100-medal mark thanks to Haney’s record breaking F37/38 gold medal

Haney, who is a Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete, claimed the gold medal with a throw of 60.49m and also set a new world record in the T37 category with a score of 1116 points

Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: October 23, 2026, 9:48 AM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: India cross 100-medal mark thanks to Haney's record breaking F37/38 gold medal
File photo of Haney. (Photo: X)

India reached the 100-medal mark at the Asian Para Games after Haney won gold in the men’s F37/38 javelin throw event with a world record performance earlier today at Aichi and Nagoya.

Haney produced a throw of 60.49 metres in the final to claim the top spot on the podium. His effort earned him 1,116 Raza points and set a new world record in the event.

Read more: Asian Para Games 2026: Seasoned para archer Harvinder Singh and debutant Vijay Sundi claim recurve doubles gold

Iran’s Hormoz Seidikazpounji finished second with a personal best of 50.68 metres, scoring 1,009 points. China’s Yu Chengjie took the bronze medal with an Asian record throw of 53.66 metres, which earned him 943 points.

Haney’s performance gave India another gold medal and took the country’s overall tally to 100 in the ongoing Asian Para Games edition. His world record effort was the highlight of the javelin final, as he finished ahead of two strong competitors from Iran and China.

Haney’s background and past achievements

Haney’s journey in para-athletics began after he faced several challenges during childhood. Born on March 14, 2006, in Haryana’s Goria village, he has lived with spasticity and weakness on the left side of his body. His father initially enrolled him in sports shooting when he was 10, but he had to leave the sport after three years because he could not obtain a para-athlete certificate.

Also Read: Asian Para Games 2026: Seasoned para archer Harvinder Singh and debutant Vijay Sundi claim recurve doubles gold

In 2020, his father met coach Sunil Phogat, who guided him towards javelin throw and helped him begin training in Rohtak. Haney won gold at the National Championships within a year of taking up the event.

He went on to win gold in the F37 javelin throw at the 2022 Asian Para Games, held in 2023, setting an Asian record. He also finished fourth in discus throw at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

Updated Asian Para Games 2026 medal tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People’s Republic of China 150 79 85 314
2 Japan 40 46 50 136
3 Uzbekistan 38 41 41 120
4 India 21 26 41 88
5 Republic of Korea 21 23 26 70
6 Islamic Republic of Iran 19 29 32 80
7 Thailand 16 29 47 92
8 Kazakhstan 10 13 19 42
9 Indonesia 10 11 31 52
10 Malaysia 5 6 10 21
11 Iraq 5 6 5 16
12 Saudi Arabia 4 6 1 11
13 Mongolia 4 2 1 7
14 Chinese Taipei 3 4 5 12
15 Hong Kong, China 2 10 18 30
16 Philippines 2 2 1 5
17 Jordan 2 1 2 5
18 United Arab Emirates 1 2 4 7
19 Vietnam 1 2 2 5
20 Kuwait 1 0 1 2
21 Kyrgyzstan 1 0 0 1
22 Singapore 0 4 5 9
23 Sri Lanka 0 3 3 6
24 Qatar 0 2 1 3
25 Myanmar 0 1 3 4
26 Bahrain 0 1 1 2
27 Pakistan 0 1 0 1
27 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea 0 1 0 1
27 Tajikistan 0 1 0 1
30 Cambodia 0 0 1 1
30 Oman 0 0 1 1
30 Syrian Arab Republic 0 0 1 1

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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