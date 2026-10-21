Asian Para Games 2026: Meet Indian shot put team featuring Sachin Khilari, who swept all three medals in men’s F46 event

Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser and Parveen won all three medals in the men's F46 shot up event at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Wednesday.

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Sachin Khilari won the gold medal in men's F46 event of shot put at Asian Para Games 2026. (Photo: ANI)

Asian Para Games 2026: India para shot put stars led by Sachin Sarjerao Khilari created history at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2026 by sweeping all the medals for the nation in the men’s shot put F46 event in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan on Wednesday. Paris Paralympics Games 2024 silver medallist Khilari defended the gold he had won in the previous Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou with his sixth and final throw of 15.87m, breaking the earlier Games record of 15.67m.

Mohammad Yasser took the silver with his third round throw of 15.06m while Parveen was third with 14.94m. The F46 classification is for athletes with a single above or below elbow amputation, or an equivalent upper-limb impairment. They compete in a standing position and generate throwing power using their hips and legs.

HISTORIC PODIUM SWEEP! Heartiest congratulations to TOPS athlete Sachin Khilari on winning Gold (15.87m SB), Mohd Yasser on clinching Silver (15.06m SB), and Parveen on securing Bronze (14.94m SB) in the Men’s Shot Put F46 Final. #Cheer4Bharat #AsianParaGames2026 https://t.co/HF8ZNzi550 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 21, 2026

Sachin Khilari is a qualified mechanical engineer

Sachin, the 36-year-old, was born to a farmer’s family in Karagani village of Sangli district in Maharashtra. A tragic accident during school left him with a disability in his left hand.

Sachin got introduced to para sports in 2015 and participated in the National Games 2017 in Jaipur, where he won the gold medal. He was subsequently introduced to coach Satayanarayana, who supported him in improving his game and helped him to switch to becoming full time athlete by 2019. Excelling in both sports and academics, Sachin has achieved notable success as a mechanical engineer.

He also works as a visiting faculty member at various institutions, assisting students in their MPSC and UPSC exam preparations. Sachin has faced plenty of challenges, including the loss of his mother at a young age and a crippling injury from a bicycle accident. Multiple surgeries failed to entirely repair his hand due to gangrene and muscle atrophy.

Despite these obstacles, Sachin’s father was a constant support for him, serving both parental roles for Sachin and his younger brother. Sachin, with his father’s encouragement, has accepted his impairment and excelled in both physical and academic pursuits.

Mohd Yasser lost his hand at age of just 8

Silver-medallist Yasser was born in Malerkotla in Punjab and is 32 years of age. At the age of 8, he lost his hand in an accident involving a husk removal machine. He started sports at an early age and was inspired by his coach, who introduced him to para sports and began training him.

Yasser even practised shot put alongside able-bodied athletes. He believes that nothing is impossible, and his strong willpower has taken him to the big stage. His bronze medal at the China Open Para Athletics Championship 2017 was his first-ever international competition and first international medal. That performance led to his selection for support under the GoSports Foundation Para Champions Programme 2017-18. Yasser discontinued studies after class 12 but plans to pursue a Bachelor of Arts. He idolises fellow athletes Amit Kumar Saroha and Rajinder Singh Rahelu and aims to equal their achievements one day.

Yasser had won a bronze medal in the Asian Para Games in 2018 but had failed to win a medal in the Hangzhou edition in 2023. He is a gold medallist at Dubai Para Athletics Grand Prix 2021.