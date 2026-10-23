Asian Para Games 2026: Sandeep lands gold and India’s 100th medal en route to setting world record in men’s 400m T44 event

Sandeep's gold medal was also India's 100th medal at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi and Nagoya

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File photo of Sandeep. (Photo: Special arrangement)

The Indian contingent has successfully crossed the 100-medal mark for the second time in a row at the Asian Para Games after Sandeep won a gold medal at the on-going edition in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya. In what was his debut appearance at the quadrennial showpiece, the 25-year-old clinched a top spot finish on the podium in men’s 400m T64 event.

Sandeep’s gold medal win ensured India crossed the 100-medal mark for just the second time in the Asian Para Games. The nation’s best-ever performance came in the previous edition at Hangzhou where they returned with a record breaking 107 medals. It was also the contingent’s first time hitting triple figures in the competition.

And it arrived in the best way possible – with a gold and a record breaking performance from Sandeep. The 25-year-old broke the world record by finishing the 400m T64 race within 52.28 seconds at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

THIS IS HUGE RESULT, FOLKS! SANDEEP IS AN ASIAN PARA GAMES CHAMPION WITH A WORLD RECORD! AJAY KUMAR ALSO CLINCHES BRONZE WITH A NEW GAMES RECORD! AND INDIA HAS OFFICIALLY REACHED THE 100-MEDAL MARK!!!! WHAT A DAY FOR INDIAN PARA-SPORTS! LET’S GOOOOO, INDIAAAAA! — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 23, 2026

It was a matter of just 0.85 seconds that helped him see off Saudi Arabia’s Nour Alsana who settled for a silver with a season best timing of 53.13 seconds. Sandeep’s teammate Ajay Kumar bagged bronze with a timing of 53.61 seconds.

What are the T44 and T64 categories?

The T44 and T64 categories are for those para athletes who have lower-limb impairments. The two are often combined together in events like high jump, long jump and running races.

Sandeep’s background and past achievements

Sandeep comes from a very humble background, with his father Shersingh working as a farmer and his mother Kamlesh a homemaker.

Born on 28th September 2001 in Hisar, Haryana, Sandeep had weakness in his right leg and faced several physical challenges since birth. His para athletics journey began in 2020 and just a year later he won his first competitive medal at the Para National Games in 2021.

Then, thanks to the support from his coach Vipin Kumar, Sandeep continued to strive forward in the T44 category and develop his skills particularly in the running events. His first major breakthrough medal at the international level came in 2025 when he won a bronze at the World Para Athletics Championships last year in New Delhi.

Earlier this year, he won gold at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 and has formerly won golds and silver at the Khelo India Para Games and Open National Para Athletics tournaments.

The Indian Government has made an investment of INR 7,03,130 on Sandeep’s Annual Calendar for Training and Competition.