Asian Para Games 2026: Seasoned para archer Harvinder Singh and debutant Vijay Sundi claim recurve doubles gold

Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi saw off the Chinese pair of Yun Duo and Zhao Lixue to lay hands on the gold medal in men's para archery recurve event

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File photos of Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi. (Photo: X)

Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi won the gold medal for India in the men’s para recurve doubles event at the Asian Para Games on Friday. The Indian pair defeated China’s Yun Duo and Zhao Lixue 5-1 in the final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.

The final started on an even note with both pairs scoring 35 points in the opening set to share the points. However, Harvinder and Vijay raised their game in the next two sets to take control of the contest.

Read more: Star athlete Ravi Budigina wins third medal for India at the Asian Para Games 2026

India edged China 37-36 in the second set before winning the third 38-36. Their consistent shooting in the closing stages helped them secure the title with a 5-1 victory on set points.

The Chinese pair struggled to match India’s scores in the final two sets, allowing Harvinder and Vijay to seal the top podium finish. The victory added another gold medal to India’s campaign at the continental event.

More success for Harvinder after Paralympic triumphs

Harvinder has already made history at the last two Paralympic Games. He won bronze in the men’s individual recurve open event at Tokyo 2020, becoming India’s first Paralympic medallist in archery. At Paris 2024, he went a step further by winning gold in the same event, becoming India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in para-archery.

Harvinder Singh’s background and past achievements

Harvinder Singh hails from a farmer family in Kaithal, Haryana. He lost the use of his legs at the age of one and a half due to complications during dengue treatment. Inspired by the 2012 London Paralympics, he took up archery and made his international debut at the 2017 Para Archery World Championships, finishing seventh.

Harvinder won gold at the 2018 Asian Para Games before making history at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where he became India’s first Paralympic medallist in archery with a bronze medal. He achieved another milestone at Paris 2024 by winning gold in the men’s recurve open event, becoming India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in para-archery.

His recent achievements include gold in the men’s team event and silver in the individual recurve event at the 2026 World Archery Para Series in Bangkok. He received the Arjuna Award in 2021 and the Padma Shri in 2025. Alongside archery, Harvinder is pursuing a PhD in Economics at Punjabi University, Patiala.

Updated Asian Para Games 2026 medal tally