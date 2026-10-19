Asian Para Games 2026: Who is Kapil Parmar? Indian judoka wins bronze in men’s J1 -70kg event

Kapil Parmar wins bronze in men's J1 -70kg judo at Asian Para Games 2026 after beating Indonesia's Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi by Ippon in 1:09. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

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Kapil Parmar wins bronze in men's J1 -70kg judo at Asian Para Games 2026

India’s Kapil Parmar secured a bronze medal in the men’s J1 -70kg judo event at the Asian Para Games after defeating Indonesia’s Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi in the bronze medal bout on Monday. The Indian judoka won the contest through an Ippon in just 1 minute and 9 seconds, adding another international medal to his career.

Kapil had entered the bronze medal contest after losing his semifinal against Indonesia’s Junaedi by a narrow 0-1 margin. The Indian athlete, who won silver at the previous edition of the Games, had to settle for bronze this time despite aiming for the top spot on the podium.

Kapil Parmar wins bronze with Ippon

Kapil produced a decisive performance in the bronze medal match, defeating Shidqi by an Ippon to seal the medal. In judo, an Ippon is the highest-scoring move and brings an immediate end to the contest.

The fight lasted just over a minute and Kapil seized the opportunity, finishing things off in 1:09. The victory was an important achievement for the Indian judoka, who is ranked eighth in the world and is supported under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Despite missing out on gold, Kapil was emotional after securing the bronze medal. He said he had worked hard for the competition and was grateful to return home with a medal.

“I came here with the intent of winning gold but ended with a bronze. Fortune was not with me today as far as gold is concerned but I am grateful for this bronze. I have worked very hard and this is the first medal that I have in a long time,” said Kapil, whose mother has not been keeping well for a while.

Kapil adds to his international medal collection

Kapil has already made his mark on the international para-judo stage. He won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and claimed silver at the previous Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

He also won gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championships and has secured several titles at IBSA Grand Prix events. His achievements include seven national gold medals, while he was honoured with the Arjuna Award for 2024–25.

Who is Kapil Parmar?

Kapil Parmar is a visually impaired judoka from Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. He started competing in para-judo in 2017 and belongs to the J1 classification which includes athletes with severe visual impairments, ranging from total blindness to minimal light perception.

Trained by Munawar Anzar Ali Siddiqui, Kapil has steadily built his reputation through national and international competitions. His success at the Paralympics, Commonwealth Championships and Asian Para Games has made him one of India’s notable para-judoka.