Asian Para Games 2026: Who is Nishad Kumar? Indian Para-Athlete wins Gold in Men’s Long Jump T47

India's Nishad Kumar wins gold in men's long jump T47 with 7.11m jump at Asian Para Games 2026, Himachal para-athlete beats Uzbekistan's Omadbek Khasanov.

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India's Nishad Kumar wins gold in men's long jump T47 at Asian Para Games 2026. (Photo: X)

India’s Nishad Kumar added another major achievement to his para-athletics career by winning gold in the men’s long jump T47 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday, October 19. The Himachal Pradesh athlete produced the best jump of 7.11 meters to finish at the top of the podium in an event outside his main discipline. Uzbekistan’s Omadbek Khasanov claimed silver with a season-best effort of 6.99 meters.

Nishad began with a jump of 6.95m before improving to 7.09m and then 7.11m in his third attempt. He matched that distance in his fifth jump after failing to register a valid effort in the fourth. Nishad’s gold is another milestone in a career that has already seen him shine on the biggest stages of para-sport.

ASIAN PARA GAMES: 2ND GOLD MEDAL FOR INDIA! NISHAD KUMAR wins in Men’ Long Jump T47 with best attempt of 7.11m. #AsianParaGames2026 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) October 19, 2026

Who is Nishad Kumar?

Nishad Kumar is an Indian para-athlete. He was born on 3 October 1999. He is known for competing in the men’s high jump T47 category. He won silver medals at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, establishing himself as one of India’s leading para-athletes. He also won gold in the men’s high jump T47 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

Nishad is from Baduan village in the Amb area of Una district, Himachal Pradesh. He lost his right hand in an accident involving a grass-cutting machine when he was six years old. However, he continued to pursue sports and took up para-athletics in 2009. His mother, a state-level volleyball player and discus thrower, inspired him to follow his sporting ambitions.

Nishad’s success in long jump adds another event to his growing list of achievements, even though high jump remains his main discipline.

Nishad adds another gold to India’s medal tally

Nishad’s victory came on a busy day for India at the Asian Para Games, where the country also celebrated a one-two finish in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1 event.

Mona Agarwal won gold after climbing from sixth place in the final, scoring an Asian Para Games record of 250.0 points. Mona’s victory also secured India a second quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics in the event.

Two-time Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara took silver with 249.6, while South Korea’s Yunri Lee claimed bronze with 227.9.

Indian judoka Kapil Parmar claimed a bronze medal in the men’s J1 -70kg category of the Asian Para Games after beating Indonesia’s Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi in the playoff bout.

Kapil had made the bronze playoff after going down in the semifinal to Indonesia’s Junaedi 0-1.