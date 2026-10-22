Asian Para Games 2026: Who is Solairaj Dharmaraj? Indian army subedar defends long jump Gold with Asian record

Tamil Nadu's Solairaj Dharmaraj wins gold in T64 long jump at Asian Para Games with 7.15m Asian record, beats Malaysia's Eddy Bernard.

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Tamil Nadu's Solairaj Dharmaraj wins gold in T64 long jump at Asian Para Games 2026 (Photo: X)

India’s Solairaj Dharmaraj continued his strong run in para athletics by winning gold in the men’s T44/T62/T64 long jump combined event at the Asian Para Games. The Tamil Nadu athlete defended his title with an Asian record jump of 7.15 meters, achieved on his second attempt on Thursday.

The 32-year-old, who competes in the T64 category, finished ahead of Malaysia’s Eddy Bernard, who won silver with the best effort of 6.34 meters. Japan’s Yuma Tamaki took bronze after recording a personal best of 6.89 meters.

Dharmaraj’s latest victory adds to his achievements in para athletics and highlights his consistency at the continental level.

Who is Solairaj Dharmaraj?

Solairaj Dharmaraj is an Indian para long jumper from Tamil Nadu and a Subedar in the Indian Army. He was born on 22 May 1994 and competes in the T64 classification, which is for athletes who have a lower limb impairment, such as a below-the-knee amputation or similar impairment.

After losing a leg, Dharmaraj turned to sports in 2018. He gradually developed into an international para athlete, representing India in the long jump and competing against some of the leading athletes in his category.

Solairaj Dharmaraj’s Asian Para Games gold medals

Dharmaraj made a major impact at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, where he won gold with a jump of 6.80 meters. That performance set a new Games record and surpassed the previous Asian record, bringing him recognition for his achievement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him.

His latest gold medal, secured with a 7.15-metre jump, shows further progress in his event and allows him to retain his Asian Para Games title.

World Championships and Khelo India success

Dharmaraj also competed at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, an important event in the qualification period for the Paris Paralympics.

In 2025, he won gold for Tamil Nadu at the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi, adding another achievement to his career. His journey has taken him too, outside of competition. In November 2024, he participated in the Veer Gatha 2024 program in Kolkata where he interacted with students and cadets.

Understanding T64, T62 and T44 categories

To create a competitive field, the long jump event is combined with the T44, T62 and T64 classifications.

T64 is for athletes with lower-limb impairments, including a below-knee amputation. T62 covers athletes with a bilateral below-knee limb deficiency or impairment who compete using running prostheses. T44 athletes have lower-limb impairments and compete using their anatomical limbs, without prostheses.

Dharmaraj’s Asian record-winning performance adds another milestone to his career and strengthens India’s presence in para athletics.