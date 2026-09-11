Asmita Dey reveals Japan, Mongolia and Kazakhstan as toughest competitors in Asian Games 2026 | EXCLUSIVE

Star Indian Judo athlete Asmita Dey reveals Japan, Mongolia and Kazakhstan as the toughest rivals for the upcoming Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Asmita Dey opens up on Asian Games 2026

Star Indian player and one of the finest athletes of all time, Asmita Dey, who helped India to achieve many big milestones in Judo, opened up on her toughest challenge and competitor in the upcoming Asian Games 2026.

Asmita Dey names Japan, Mongolia and Kazakhstan as tough Asian Games rivals

In an exclusive interview with India.com from Delhi, India’s key athlete, Asmita Dey, opened up on her Asian Games preparation and likely toughest rivals on the grandest stage of all time. She revealed that teams like Japan, Mongolia, Taipei and Kazakhstan would be the tough competitors for her.

“After that, there is Mongolia, Taipei and Kazakhstan. The players from Kazakhstan are Olympians. The rest are Olympians as well. The Taipei team is an Olympian as well. The rest are world-level medalists as well. So, it is tough for me. But, I am still preparing for it. And, I will continue to prepare for it for the remaining days. So, I have two competitions back-to-back,” Asmita said.

Asmita Dey targets Asian Games medal, eyes better skills and movement

After her toughest rivals, Asmita also highlighted the importance of the World Championship and the Asian Games for her. “There is a World Championship as well. So, I am focusing more on the Asian Games. Because, the World Championship is held every year. But, the Asian Games are held once every four years. So, I will try to focus on the Asian Games and win the medal.”

Asmita Dey also shared which skills she wants to work on to become trouble for her opponents in the Asian Games 2026. “In this game, I will have to focus more on my techniques and skills. Because, the Asian players are very good. For example, Japan, Taipei and China. Their skills are very strong. So, I will have to focus more on my skills.”

At the end, she revealed that she would try to defeat her opponents with her movement. “Because, at that time, it becomes a surprise. When we attack or something. It happens with our movement. So, I will try to defeat them according to my movement.”

Asmita wins gold for India at the Commonwealth Games

On July 31st, Asmita Dey created history for India and registered her name in the history books by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in judo at the Commonwealth Games. She was 23 years old when she achieved this huge milestone for India. She defeated Canada’s Heidi Quach to win the yellow metal for India in the women’s 48kg judo event.

At the beginning of the match, Asmita found herself having problems. Later on, she showcased a brilliant performance for her country, which helped her to gain momentum. Asmita launched a decisive attack in sudden-death overtime and defeated Heidi Quach to create a memorable day in her career.