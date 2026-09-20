Athletics loss is shooting’s gain, two-time Olympian Elavenial Valarivan wins BIGGEST medal of career at Asian Games 2026

Elavenil shot 252.4 points in the final to take silver while Japan’s Hinata Taichi won the gold with 253.0 points, setting a new Asian Games record in the process

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File photo of Elavenil Valarivan. (Credits: X)

Medal number two has been confirmed for India as Elavenil Valarivan claimed a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event at the on-going day one of the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya. This was also her second podium finish in the continental showpiece event, having finished second in the women’s 10m air rifle team event earlier in the day.

Elavenil shot 252.4 points in the final to take silver. Japan’s Hinata Taichi won the gold with 253.0 points, setting a new Asian Games record in the process. South Korea’s Hyojin Ban finished third with 230.4 points.

The Indian shooter stayed in the fight for gold until the final shot. She entered the last two shots just 0.3 points behind Taichi. Elavenil then shot 10.4, while the Japanese shooter scored 10.6, increasing the gap to 0.5 points.

Elavenil needed a strong final shot to put pressure on Taichi. She managed 10.1, but Taichi held her nerve and shot 10.2 to finish on top and break the Asian Games record.

The individual silver came after Elavenil had already helped India win a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team event earlier in the day.

Another Silver for Elavenil Valarivan! Heartiest congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan on securing the Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual event at the #AsianGames2026.#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/sfZG1RnOn6 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 20, 2026

She combined with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod in the team event, with their combined qualification score putting India second behind China. Japan finished third, just 0.9 points behind India.

The team medal was particularly important for Vidarsa, who took up the 10m air rifle event only two months ago. Her main event is the 50m rifle 3-positions, but she quickly adapted to the air rifle and produced a score that helped India stay ahead of Japan.

For Elavenil, the two medals add to an already strong international career. The 2025 World Championship bronze medallist has been one of India’s leading 10m air rifle shooters for several years.

She also reached the individual final after finishing seventh in qualification. Her performance in the final was enough to secure her second medal of the day.

With two silver medals already won, Elavenil will leave day one with a strong contribution to India’s shooting campaign at the Asian Games.

Who is Elavenil Valarivan?

Elavenil Valarivan was born in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, and moved to Ahmedabad with her family when she was three. She first picked up a rifle at the age of 13 after being introduced to shooting by her cousin. She initially took it up for fun before starting serious training in 2014. Elavenil had also competed in long-distance running and sprinting before focusing on shooting.

She broke the junior world record in the 10m air rifle qualification at the 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup in Sydney. She later won gold at the National Shooting Championship and trained under Gagan Narang’s Gun for Glory Academy.

She has won a total of 22 medals in her career so far and today she added another two in the exceptional medal haul.