Avinash Sable makes strong comeback, wins 3000m Steeplechase ahead of Asian Games 2026

Avinash Sable made a strong comeback after a long injury layoff, winning the 3000m steeplechase ahead of the Asian Games. Read the full story to find out what he said.

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Avinash Sable makes a strong comeback ahead of Asian Games 2026. (Photo: X)

Avinash Sable has made a strong return to the 3000m steeplechase after spending more than a year away from his favourite event. The Indian star won the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Indian Athletics Series Final in New Delhi on Thursday, clocking 8 minutes 32.39 seconds.

The 31-year-old had gone through one of the toughest phases of his career after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus injury in his right knee during the Monaco Diamond League in July 2025. He underwent surgery last year and faced a long recovery period.

Sable opens up on difficult injury battle

Sable admitted that the past year had been extremely difficult for him. The 3000m steeplechase specialist said he broke down several times while dealing with the injury and missing major competitions.

“It was very painful for me. During the World Championships (in September 2025) in Tokyo, I was very sad as I could not take part in it. I sat alone at night and cried many times thinking that why did this happen to me,” Sable said.

He returned to training in January-February and hoped to compete at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. However, another injury in May forced him to go through another setback.

“After this struggle, I waited. I started training in January-February. Then, I thought, I could compete at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and turn my silver from last time into gold. But again, I had an injury in May, and I lost my mind in that injury.

“After that, I went for rehab and then trained at SAI Bangalore, and now I am here.”

From Siachen to India’s top Steeplechaser

Sable’s journey to the top has been remarkable. Born in Mandva village near Beed, Maharashtra, he grew up in a farmer’s family. His journey included running 6 km to school and later serving as an infantry soldier at the freezing Siachen Glacier before establishing himself as one of India’s leading steeplechase runners.

After his injury, there were doubts over whether he would be able to return to the event that had brought him so much success.

“After my injury, many people told me that maybe I will not be able to run steeplechase anymore. They asked me, ‘Avinash, why don’t you try 5,000m or 10,000m?’. But my heart did not agree that I should not leave that event which has given me everything.

“Every day, it was a struggle. I mean, even when I started pursuing sports in my life, there was not so much struggle for me. Because when you are at the top, and when you fall down from the top, I think that is very bad for an athlete.”

Injury came at the worst possible time

Sable said he was in the best shape of his career when he suffered the injury in Monaco. He had entered the race hoping to produce a personal best but fell during the opening lap while trying to avoid another athlete.

“I was thinking that I will do my personal best in that race (in Monaco Diamond League). But in the first lap, I fell down because of some other athlete. It was not my fault. If I had not saved that athlete, maybe he would have got injured.

“At that time, I did not think that I would suffer such a big injury. But I would like to thank the dedication of AFI to include me for the Asian Games. They trusted me, and they gave me a chance to qualify for the Asian Games.”

Sable eyes Asian Games medal

Sable kept his approach simple during Thursday’s race as he focused on regaining confidence rather than chasing a major time. His return win has given him an important boost ahead of the Asian Games in Japan.

“I wanted to run for confidence so I kept my pace low. It was my first race; I didn’t try to do anything outstanding. But my fitness is very good. I think my fitness is better than my previous race.

“… because my workouts are better than that. I did speed work with my coach Kalyan Chaudhary. I worked very hard. I am confident of winning a medal for my country at the Asian Games.”