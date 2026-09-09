Avinash Sable, Yashvir Singh among stars in action at Indian Athletics Series Final ahead of Asian Games 2026

Avinash Sable, Yashvir Singh and other Asian Games-bound stars will compete in the Indian Athletics Series Final. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Avinash Sable will headline the Indian Athletics Series Final ahead of the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: X)

New Delhi will host a strong lineup of Indian track and field stars on Thursday as the Indian Athletics Series Final brings together most of the athletes preparing for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The one-day invitational meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be an important competition for several members of India’s 77-athlete athletics squad before their departure for Japan. Avinash Sable, who has returned to competition after recovering from an ACL injury, will be one of the biggest names in action.

The Indian Athletics Series Final marks the end of the 15-leg series introduced by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) earlier this year.

The federation has announced a total prize pool of Rs 65 lakh for the event. Winners of each of the 30 events will receive Rs 1 lakh, while the second-placed athletes will earn Rs 50,000.

Athletes finishing third, fourth, fifth and sixth will receive Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Most members of India’s Asian Games athletics squad will compete in the final, with a few notable absentees including long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, high jumper Sarvesh Kushare and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel.

Avinash Sable eyes 5000m qualification

Sable will be one of the main attractions in New Delhi as he continues his return from injury.

The steeplechaser is already confirmed for the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games. However, the AFI has also requested an additional 5000m entry for him.

To make that possible, Sable will need to breach the AFI qualifying standard of 13 minutes and 39.18 seconds in Thursday’s 5000m race. His participation in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games is already confirmed.

Sable has competed only once this season after undergoing ACL surgery last year. At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, he won gold in the 3000m steeplechase and silver in the 5000m.

Yashvir Singh, Jyothi Yarraji among top names

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Yashvir Singh will also be in action. He replaced an injured Neeraj Chopra in India’s Asian Games squad and will be among the leading names at the meet.

Shot put star Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdles athlete Jyothi Yarraji and long jumper Ancy Sojan are also expected to attract attention.

India’s leading male sprinter Gurindervir Singh, 200m national record holder Animesh Kujur and 400m national record holder Vishal TK will also compete.

Several events not part of the meet

The competition does not include every athletics discipline. CWG medalist Gulveer Singh will miss the event as long-distance races are not part of the program.

Marathon, race walk, heptathlon, decathlon, men’s discus throw and women’s 200m are also excluded.

Full list of events:

Men

100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, hammer throw and javelin throw.

Women

100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, hammer throw, discus throw and javelin throw.

Athletes to travel to Japan on Saturday

The remaining Asian Games-bound athletes are scheduled to leave for Japan on Saturday before attending a short acclimatization camp at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo. They are expected to move to Aichi-Nagoya on September 21, two days before the athletics events begin.

For Sable and the rest of India’s athletics stars, Thursday’s meet will offer one final opportunity to sharpen their preparations before the Asian Games.